Lifestyle

IN PICS: ‘Mamma Mia!’ an enchanting story of love, laughter and friendship

14 April 2024 - 12:44 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Matt Newman, Kirula-Lind Devar, Tiaan Rautenbach and Emmanuel Castis in the local production of 'Mamma Mia!'
Matt Newman, Kirula-Lind Devar, Tiaan Rautenbach and Emmanuel Castis in the local production of 'Mamma Mia!'
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Featuring a full South African cast, crew and band headed by an award-winning South African creative team, Mamma Mia! combines some of the finest talent this country has to offer.

Mamma Mia! is the enchanting tale of family and friendship that unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the evening of her wedding, daughter and bride-to-be Sophie invites three men from her mother’s past back to the island they visited 20 years ago in the hope of discovering which one is her father. Mamma Mia! is a story of love, laughter and friendship — it’s a wedding, it’s a party. 

The production has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 countries around the globe since 1999. 

TimesLIVE photojournalist Thapelo Morebudi captured some of the scenes from the local production at the Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg.

12 April 2024. The full dress rehearsal of the internationally acclaimed musical 'Mama Mia!' featuring an all-South African cast, band and crew at the Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi
12 April 2024. The full dress rehearsal of the internationally acclaimed musical 'Mama Mia!' featuring an all-South African cast, band and crew at the Teatro at Montecasino in Fourways. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
An all-South African Mama Mia! cast performing at the Teatro, Montecasino
An all-South African Mama Mia! cast performing at the Teatro, Montecasino
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Cast members Kirula-Lind Devar and Tiaan Rautenburg
Cast members Kirula-Lind Devar and Tiaan Rautenburg
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Kirula-Lind Devar and Gialuca Gironi in one of the Mama Mia! scenes
Kirula-Lind Devar and Gialuca Gironi in one of the Mama Mia! scenes
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

MORE

IN PICS | Human Exhibition dance production explores issues facing modern society

KwaMashu School of Dance Theatre hosted a “Human Exhibition” dance production at the Stable Theatre in Durban on Friday and Saturday.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

IN PICS | Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness

Nigerian swimmer Akinrodoye Samuel has swum nearly 12km, the length of the longest bridge in Lagos, to raise awareness of mental health in Africa's ...
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | 'Adopt a penguin egg' Easter campaign helps endangered birds

Bored of buying eggs made of chocolate and wrapped in foil with predictable bunny motifs? This Easter you could instead spend your cash on an egg ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South African butts rated biggest in the world Lifestyle
  2. Take the bite out of chilly weather with a homemade Crunchie Lifestyle
  3. 'Civil War', set in a dystopian America at war, is provocative, not preachy Lifestyle
  4. Heard of work smarter? Rather live smarter with Redmi Note 13 Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS: ‘Mamma Mia!’ an enchanting story of love, laughter and friendship Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial