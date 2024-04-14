Featuring a full South African cast, crew and band headed by an award-winning South African creative team, Mamma Mia! combines some of the finest talent this country has to offer.
Mamma Mia! is the enchanting tale of family and friendship that unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the evening of her wedding, daughter and bride-to-be Sophie invites three men from her mother’s past back to the island they visited 20 years ago in the hope of discovering which one is her father. Mamma Mia! is a story of love, laughter and friendship — it’s a wedding, it’s a party.
The production has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 countries around the globe since 1999.
TimesLIVE photojournalist Thapelo Morebudi captured some of the scenes from the local production at the Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg.
IN PICS: ‘Mamma Mia!’ an enchanting story of love, laughter and friendship
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
