Western Cape
Birding for beginners: a feather-finding mission on the Garden Route
We join BirdLife South Africa for a tour along the Garden Route and a closer look into the spectacular and curious world of avitourism
14 April 2024 - 00:00
I have seen many LBJs in my life, but I've never heard one singing “Sex twice weekly. Sex twice weekly. Sex twice weekly..."...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.