Your weekly stars April 14-21

ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Your word for the week is risky. Whatever they’re offering, tell yourself it’s much too risky or you could literally lose your shirt. Besides, what you’re really after is a dose of special attention. Adoration, even. So instead of attracting attention by behaving like a loony, try the easier route. Ask for what you want. But make yourself clear. Communications are on the fritz and misunderstandings need to be avoided. Smile politely.
TAURUS
APRIL 20 — MAY 20
Resisting change? The universe won’t have it. In fact, this week you’ll be sent the odd reminder at work. There’s the occasional (daily) accident, or even a sudden facial rash on the very day you want to impress the boss. The answer is to set in motion a slow, but definite, process of voluntary transformation. Be ready to let go of things and people who no longer serve you. Slowly, you’ll be edged towards better decisions. Trust the process.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
There’s a powerful urge to spend all your money on madness and laughs. Quickly remind yourself that fun can also be had with a lot less money. Don’t be too held back though. An unusual opportunity demanding risk and courage sends you to a new level of profit and experience. Even so, you may want to hold off on the resignation letter until you’re sure. In fact, don’t make any big decisions before May. Safer that way.
CANCER
June 21 — July 22
What do the words “higher power” mean to you? Now’s your chance to find out. Spiritual retreats are calling you. Mentors light your way and meditation teachers are breathing in and out. Start anywhere you like — one step at a time. And in your spare moments, focus on balancing your life. Your relationships are taking some strain. By next month, you’ll start to understand what’s really going on. For now, trust yourself to attract what you need.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
Excitement is always a good word, and for now, let it be your word. For less courageous souls, the concept may conjure up fears of insecurity and loss. But not for you. That fabulously creative mind is already accelerating into unexplored spheres of discovery. Not the least, one might add, is in the field of romance. But heck, don’t restrict yourself. Whatever floats your boat is a good plan right now. Just hold off on the big decisions until you’re clearer.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
It’s a gentle time for you, with life sailing along fairly calmly. There are, of course, those among you who long for a touch more excitement. Hold that thought. As you well know, life never stays wind-free for very long. So watch a movie, take a bath, invite some friends for dinner. And most important, recharge yourself for when the tides begin to turn. By May, those brilliant ideas will begin to make some sense.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
Last month’s unfinished business has returned for a rerun. Think carefully before making any decisions, though, or you may end up with the short straw. Work out exactly what you want before agreeing to anything, and then stick to your script. Financially, you might think about a new partner. Just make sure it’s someone you can trust. Ask around. Get references. If you can, avoid all new choices until May. You’ll be in much better shape by then.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Did you know that good dreams can cure diseases? And bad dreams can negatively affect your sugar levels? OK, no, it hasn’t been proven. But your dream life has become so vivid, you’ve made some discoveries of your own. Take notes. This is a dramatically interesting time for you. The Scorpio cynic is gone. Slowly everything’s starting to make sense. How about a trip to Peru? Or a weekend off? At least. You definitely deserve a break.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — 21 December
Upheavals at work are making you insecure about your next move. Don’t waste your energy fretting. Exciting new opportunities are opening up already, and as long as you’re willing to adapt, you’ll easily find something good. You’ll also discover an old friend who can help you, so this is no time for false pride. Don’t rush into anything before next month, though. The planets are still messing with your head.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Some of your old buddies may flake out on you when you need them most. So call them and find out where their loyalties lie. After all, you can be a somewhat neglectful friend at times and people take offence at being ignored for too long. Not that it’s necessarily your fault. You run out of time when you’re always trying to save the planet. But even so. Communications are confusing and not everyone has the memo.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
The love life is not exactly going according to plan, so much so that a sudden temporary move might even be necessary to hold off a war. Meanwhile, how about putting down the long-term “plan” to have a less demanding look at what you already have? Don’t hold back. Even a screaming match is better than a slow wilt. While you’re thinking about that, how about another look at your self-esteem. A few therapy sessions might not go amiss.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Sudden job offers or income shifts throw your plans off course. The issue is leadership. Are you taking charge where you need to, and joining the team where you don’t? Now is your chance to divide your life into manageable bites. Emotional dongas, for instance, can be jumped over until May. Networking is your current gift while you figure out what the heck is going on. There’ll be plenty of time to make changes next month.
Your Chart
Beauty Reedoe (December 23 1970, Soweto, 23h58)
Sun sign: Capricorn Moon sign: Scorpio Rising Sign: Virgo
You’ve doubtless heard that whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. And since you’re still alive, you must be tough as an overcooked steak. So sure, your life hasn’t been easy. But it’s most certainly been interesting. And, as of now, you’re launching into a fascinating new cycle that will, eventually, take you precisely where you want to be. The fact is, the older you get, the more comfortable you’ll be with your choices. Yours has never really been a young energy. You’re one of those people who was born wise, the one people come to for advice. This year your moves are slow and sometimes even a little too careful. Most important, though, is that you have a plan, and keep taking tiny steps towards its fulfilment. Next year is your money year. This year is about love and family. Allow yourself to be cared for. Learn to trust. Remind yourself that you deserve the best. Expect miracles.
Want your chart read?
Email Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
Image: 123RF/captainvector
