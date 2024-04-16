Lifestyle

Contiki coaches ditch diesel to save the planet

Tour company will be powering up with hydrotreated vegetable oil to offer greener, more sustainable travel

16 April 2024 - 11:30 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A recent survey found that 70% of Gen Z travellers would choose to travel by coach if it meant it was better for the environment.
A recent survey found that 70% of Gen Z travellers would choose to travel by coach if it meant it was better for the environment.
Image: Supplied

With a dedicated following of 18- to 35-year-olds, Contiki is looking to commit to the demands of greener living and more environmentally friendly tourism with its Europe coaches, which will now run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) instead of diesel. This shift promises to bring about a reduction in carbon emissions by up to 30-40%.

Young travellers have identified environmentally conscious travel as an important issue when choosing a travel provider. To prioritise HVO fuel wherever possible, Contiki — known worldwide for taking young travellers around Europe by coach — has set up an HVO tank in its coach yard in Stellendam, in the Netherlands.

Should you dig through trash on holiday? Thrills and risks of dumpster diving

Dumpster diving is picking up steam among backpackers and adventurers. But what is it about junk that draws people in and should you try it?
Lifestyle
2 months ago

HVO is a fuel produced without fossil resources by processing renewable waste lipids. The HVO used in Contiki coaches is made purely from food and plant waste, so nothing is intentionally grown to be used as waste. In the past year, Contiki has taken several such steps as part of its mission to reduce its carbon footprint and reach Net Zero by 2050.

Recently, it announced that all its exclusive properties in Europe now run on 100% renewable electricity.

“Reducing our footprint has long been an important focus for Contiki and our sister brands at TTC, so we’re delighted to be making this switch to HVO biofuel in Europe,” said Tasha Hayes, Contiki’s operations director and sustainability officer.

“Last year, in our ‘Voice of a Generation’ survey, we found that 70% of Gen Z travellers would choose to travel by coach if it meant it was better for the environment. We’re proud to be leading the way with initiatives that enact positive change within our industry and have a positive impact on our wonderful planet too.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How online booking sites trick you into picking — and how to outsmart them

Travel booking sites use several tactics to get you to commit, but it may not always end in the best deal for you. Here's how to beat them.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Emmanuel Castis: eating scorpions in Bangkok, singing show tunes in NYC

The ‘Mamma Mia!’ star shares some of his favourite travel memories — and most adventurous overseas eats.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

New Triland Route invites you to head into a province, a country & a kingdom

Mpumalanga, Eswatini and Mozambique have joined forces to create a new tourism route, inviting travellers to take their time and enjoy all three
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 5 skincare oils you need in your routine this winter Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | ‘Mamma Mia!’ an enchanting story of love, laughter and friendship Lifestyle
  3. South African butts rated biggest in the world Lifestyle
  4. Take the bite out of chilly weather with a homemade Crunchie Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Smoke and screeching tyres as drifters compete in Car Park Drift in ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Young Ugandans dream of being professional wrestlers
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town