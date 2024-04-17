Lifestyle

From papayas to avos, forget bleaching and try these foods for glowing skin

You are what you eat

15 April 2024 - 15:19 By Staff Writer
Recent research reveals online searches for 'glowing skin' have exploded.
Image: 123RF/iliamarchenko

A new finding from beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha reveals online searches for “glowing skin” have exploded by 178% globally in the past seven days. TikTok has seen 9,000 posts with the hashtag #cleangirl and 61-million views from users in the UK in the past 30 days.

With people often tapping into the trend with glowing, fresh skin and glossy lips, followers are focused on achieving perfect skin.

Having glowing skin is all about getting it to its healthiest state. Health takes time, so being diligent with your skincare routine is important. Every person’s skincare routine is different, so researching what best suits your skin is the best way to achieve the “glass skin” look.

Look into including a double cleanser, essence, retinol, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen in your skin routine.

The delicious benefits of prickly pear oils

The cactus craze: prickly pear oil is the desert gem your skin needs.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

If you are on a budget, there are tips for achieving the glass skin look naturally without breaking the bank:

  • Eating more healthy fat. Upping healthy fats in your diet can help promote glowing, clear skin. Cold water fish such as salmon and sardines are the perfect healthy fat due to their high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce inflammation and contain antioxidant vitamin E. Avocados are also beneficial for reducing inflammation as they include oleic acid.  
  • Eating more fruit and vegetables. Vegetables such as carrots can help keep the skin safe from free radicals and have a high water content which can flush out toxins and bring out a natural glow on the face. Papaya is good for skin brightening and contains an enzyme papain which can help eliminate dark spots.  
  • Drink more water. Drinking more water keeps your body hydrated and helps maintain skin elasticity. 

