What it's like to drive an Oettinger Polo Cup car

The engine sends its power to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission sourced from a VW Golf VII GTI (an option we do not get in the South African market). This adds to the driver-focused race series. Power is regulated to around 150kW at 0.6 bar boost via a Motec fuel management system. There is a push-to-pass system which adds 20kW by upping the boost pressure to 0.8 bar at the push of a button on the steering wheel. There is a limited amount of times a driver can use this function in a race, so it forms part of the driver’s race strategy. All the Polo Cup cars subscribe to a certain set of regulations and rules and are for all intents and purposes, equal.

The track is a familiar place to me, but I need to familiarise myself with the Polo Cup car. Once the 17-inch Falken slick tyres are warmed up I work my way up to a semi-decent pace around the circuit. Power delivery is extremely linear from low down in the rev range, all the way to the rev limiter. Turbo lag is also basically non-existent. One has to be careful with throttle inputs — progressively feeding power is better than just mashing the accelerator. Since the car runs an open differential, there is the ever-present danger of wheelspin when one is too aggressive too soon, robbing one of valuable time. Often, the first fifteen out of 25 cars on the grid are within one second of each others' qualifying time.

The gearbox is incredibly easy with a short throw and a well-spaced H-gate. Big 312mm brake discs fitted with purpose-made racing brake pads by Ferodo inspires confidence from the first time one jumps onto the brake pedal into a hard braking zone. There is no ABS system to help with lock-up, so it’s up to the driver to ensure optimal braking force. Thanks to the Tilton pedal box, nailing the heel-toe technique on downshifts is extremely easy.