These are the 10 most road trip-friendly MPVs under R200,000

The end of the year is fast approaching and many South Africans are again gearing up to enjoy local getaways rather than trekking to far-flung corners of the globe. Of course, to make the most of a so-called Sho’t Left this festive season, you’ll need a suitably spacious vehicle.

One such option is the humble multipurpose vehicle (MPV), an often underappreciated body style that generally delivers oodles of space for both passengers and their luggage. The new-vehicle market may have shifted sharply towards crossovers, but used MPVs still have plenty to offer savvy buyers.

So, we’ve decided to take a look at the most searched for MPV variants on the used market, concentrating on the sub-R200,000 bracket, since this is where the most searches for such a vehicle are performed. We’ll use AutoTrader data covering the first nine months of 2021 for this exercise.

“There are loads of practical options for those shopping in this segment, which is a particularly pertinent one with the holiday season just around the corner,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

Though it’s no longer available on the new market (having been recently replaced by the new Suzuki-based Rumion), the Toyota Avanza 1.5 SX tops the list of most searched for MPVs priced below R200,000. The Mazda5 2.0 Individual is next, presenting a similar average mileage to the more utilitarian Avanza but an older average registration year of 2011.