Tackling Namibia's Kaokoland in a stock Suzuki Jimny

Kaokoland is a remote area in the north-west of Namibia. It is a tough place, best tackled in a hardy 4x4, fitted with resilient off-road tyres and carrying sufficient fuel, ideally with a back-up 4x4 too.

Yet there we were, in this tough Kaokoland, in a stock-standard Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GL. By ourselves. As the saying goes: An adventure without risk, challenge and potential hardship is no adventure.

We were in Namibia to finalise a route for Rally for Rangers, an international conservation project. This event revolves around conservation and exploring lesser-travelled tracks on motorcycles with a low environmental impact. After the rally the motorcycles are to be donated to the Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation (IRDNC) community rangers to patrol remote regions.

We aimed the Jimny’s nose north-east from Windhoek. At 120km/h it offered a pleasant and surprisingly relaxing ride, the five-speed manual ‘box and 1.5l engine making for good bed fellows. At higher speeds the Suzuki becomes more frenetic, less sure-footed, and less pleasant.

We soon tackled copious amounts of gravel roads, the Suzuki’s 4WD system engaged. The naturally aspirated engine delivers 75kW and 130Nm, and there is sufficient torque available at low revs. On the fast-slow-fast-slow roads, fifth gear pleasantly covered anything between 40 and 100km/h.