Motorsport

Vettel ends win drought with victory in Singapore

22 September 2019 - 16:43 By Reuters
Race winner Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore.
Race winner Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2019 in Singapore.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel took his first win in more than a year by leading a Ferrari one-two at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, while Lewis Hamilton finished fourth but stretched his championship lead to 65 points.

The German, whose last victory was in Belgium in August 2018, took the chequered flag 2.641 seconds ahead of Monegasque team mate Charles Leclerc, who had started on pole position for the third race in a row.

The victory was a record fifth in Singapore for four-times Formula One world champion Vettel, and third in a row this season for Ferrari.

Red Bull's Dutch 21-year-old Max Verstappen took third place in a floodlit night race that saw the safety car deployed three times. Hamilton's Mercedes team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas finished fifth.

Marquez has one hand on sixth title after Aragon victory

Honda's Marc Marquez celebrated his 200th start and moved within reach of a sixth MotoGP title on Sunday with a commanding win from pole position in ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Formula 1 leader Lewis Hamilton no longer a follower on Instagram Motorsport
  2. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  3. NEW MODELS | Latest Opel Corsa is all grown up and intelligent New Models
  4. Radical AI: Trail is Audi’s vision of an off-roader of the future news
  5. Ferrari's upcoming SUV to be more powerful than the competition news

Latest Videos

Our second body is planet earth, our home': Climate change march in Joburg
Mzansi confident Boks will bring home the cup
X