Five things to know about the upgraded 2020 Audi A4
Audi SA on Thursday introduced its revitalised A4 to the local market. Sporting edgy new styling and improved technology features, here are five things you should know about it.
1: A bold new face
The first thing that you'll notice about the new A4 is its more aggressive visage. Audi achieved this by making that characteristic Singleframe radiator grille both broader and flatter.
While they were at it, the designers bolted on some meaner-looking front and rear bumpers, lowered the car's shoulder line and added distinctive styling creases above the wheel arches that give the once disappointedly bland A4 a much more purposeful stance.
Another notable new feature is that LED headlights come standard across the A4 range and are available in different variations. The 35 TFSI model features low beam, high beam and daytime running lights in LED technology. The 40 TFSI and S4 feature a higher version of LED including a different daytime running light design and dynamic indicators for the rear.
Customers also have the option of specifying the range-topping Matrix LED headlights with a fully automatic high beam.
Meanwhile, the equipment line concept has also been refreshed: standard, advanced and S line are now available for the exterior, not to mention the extra-racy look of the S model that accentuates key areas of the body with a standard high-gloss styling package.
Standard cars ride on 17-inch alloy wheels while advanced and S line models benefit from larger 18-inch items. There is an option to upgrade to 19-inch wheels for a sportier look. The S4 offers 19-inch wheels as standard with a choice of three designs.
Customers can choose from 12 paint colours, including a new Terra Grey.
2: Enhanced interior technology
Step inside the cabin and you'll notice that the old Audi MMI “clickwheel” has been struck from the centre console. Yep, because it's 2020 and anything analogue is uncool Audi has gone and replaced it with a huge 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard.
Customers can also specify the optional Audi Technology Package, which includes MMI navigation plus, MMI touch and the full functionality of Audi connect. Optional hardware modules include Audi phone box and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system.
Two instrument cluster variants are available: either the standard analogue driver information system with a colour display or the optional and all-digital Audi virtual cockpit plus that really ups the ante with its vast 12.3-inch display. The driver can operate the latter using the multifunction steering wheel with a choice of three views.
3: Three ways to move you
From launch the new A4 is available with a choice of three engines. The 35 TFSI sports a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that puts out 110kW and 270Nm. Next up is the 40 TFSI that uses the same engine but tuned to deliver a more urgent 140kW and 320Nm.
The flagship S4 Quattro packs a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 good for 260kW and 500Nm. Audi say that it will reach 100km/h in 4.7 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h.
It's interesting to note that both the 35 TFSI and 40 TFSI feature a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) based on 12 volts, which reduces fuel consumption by as much as 0.3l/100km.
All A4 models come mated to an automatic transmission as standard. A diesel-engine variant will join the range in the first quarter of 2021.
4: Plenty of scope for customisation
As with other new Audi models launched in SA the new A4 can be easily customised to suit buyers' individual tastes with an array of packages that bundle together certain options.
Packages available include Comfort, Technology, Sport, Lights (35 TFSI only) and Assistance/City Assistance/Lane assistance.
5: What you can expect to pay
The revamped A4 range is on sale at all Audi dealerships in SA. Pricing is as follows:
- 35 TFSI S tronic: R644,000
- 35 TFSI Advanced S tronic: R663,000
- 40 TFSI S tronic: R681,500
- 40 TFSI Advanced S tronic: R700,500
- 40 TFSI S line S tronic: R 726,500
- S4 TFSI quattro tiptronic: R 944,500
All models come standard with the five-year/100,000km Audi Freeway plan, inclusive of all taxes.