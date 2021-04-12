New 2021 Jaguar F-Type P450 is on its way to Mzansi

The local Jaguar F-Type lineup is set to be bolstered with the imminent arrival of the new P450 model. Available as a coupé or convertible, this svelte newcomer slots in below the flagship P575 and sports a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 motor tuned to deliver 331kW and 580Nm worth of torque. Sent to either the rear or all four wheels (the choice is yours) via an eight-speed Quickshift transmission, Jaguar claims that all F-Type P450 variants will claw their way to 100km/h in a mere 4.6 seconds. Top speed? You're looking at 285km/h.

As with the range-topping P575, the new P450 also comes equipped with Jaguar’s Adaptive Dynamics system with Configurable Dynamics as standard. Using electronically-controlled, continuously-variable dampers, Adaptive Dynamics optimises both low speed comfort and high speed control, while Configurable Dynamics enables the driver to tailor the settings for suspension stiffness, steering weight, throttle response and gearshifts.

From launch, customers will be able to purchase the P450 R-Dynamic Black model that gets numerous styling upgrades including 20-inch five split-spoke wheels finished in gloss black. Complementing these perfectly, is your pick of three metallic paints: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red. Inside the cabin you'll discover slimline performance seats that offer 12-way adjustment and come trimmed in Windsor leather, with a choice of Ebony with Light Oyster contrast stitching or racier Mars with Flame Red stitching.

The Jaguar F-Type P450 and P450 R-Dynamic Black models are planned for SA introduction during the second half of 2021. Pricing will be announced closer to the time.