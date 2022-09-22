3: A choice of three grades
5 things to know about the new Nissan Qashqai now available in SA
Image: Supplied
The new third-generation Nissan Qashqai finally launched in Mzansi this week. Going up against rivals such as the Kia Sportage, Volvo XC40 and Peugeot 3008, here are five things you should know about it.
1: It rides on advanced new underpinnings
Built on the Japanese firm's CMF-C platform, the new Qashqai is up to 60kg lighter than the outgoing model and 41% stiffer. The rear hatch is made out of composite material while the front fenders, doors and bonnet are all made from aluminium. The benefits of this lard-shedding should translate into a better overall driving experience and improved economy. A longer wheelbase (+20mm) also has a positive effect on interior space and passenger legroom. The crossover's height has increased by 25mm and width by 32mm.
Image: Supplied
2: Much improved street presence
The all-new Qashqai is considerably more aggressive than its predecessor — especially up front where a large Nissan “V-Motion” radiator grille is flanked by slim LED headlamps with boomerang signature daylight running lights. The side profile is dominated by what Nissan calls a “fast line”: a sharp crease in the sheet metal running from front to rear that adds an extra shot of visual drama. Alloy wheel sizes range from 17-inches to 19-inches depending on the model derivative. In keeping with the front, the rear of the Qashqai has been equipped with a pair of slim tail light clusters that also benefit from LED technology. From launch customers can choose from 11 body colours and five two-tone combinations.
Image: Supplied
3: A choice of three grades
Nissan is offering the Qashqai in three model derivatives: Visia, Acenta and Acenta Plus.
Though aimed at budget-conscious buyers the Visia still comes equipped with a rather generous amount of standard features including a pair of LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, push-button start, a wireless charging pad and cruise control. There's also a seven-inch multifunction display set in the instrument binnacle and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired to a reverse camera.
The mid-tier Acenta model builds on this specification with dynamic LED headlamps with auto levelling and high-beam assist, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a 360-degree around-view monitor plus a significantly larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Nissan has also spliced in its ProPilot driver assistance system that — linked to on-board navigation — offers intelligent cruise control, blind spot intervention, cross traffic alert, forward emergency braking, predictive front collision warning, lane departure warning with lane departure prevention, lane keep assist and driver attention alert.
The flagship takes luxury to a whole new level with exclusive additions such as premium Nappa leather seats, a Bose sound system with 10 speakers, 19-inch alloy wheels and tilt reverse side mirrors. The front seats are also heated and boast a massage function.
Image: Supplied
4: Just one engine for the time-being
From launch the new Qashqai is available only with a 1.3l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. When mated to a six-speed manual gearbox in the Visia it churns out 96kW and 5,500rpm and 240Nm at 3,500rpm. Expect 0-100km/h in 10.3 seconds and a top speed of 198km/h. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle measures in at 6.4l/100km.
In the Acenta and Acenta Plus models this mill is paired to a Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) where it produces a more meaty 110kW at 5,500rpm and 250Nm at 3,750rpm. Both of these variants will scamper from 0-100km/h in 8,9 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 206km/h. Fuel consumption on the combined cycle is 6.1l/100km.
In 2023 the local Qashqai range will be offered with Nissan's “e-Power” hybrid powertrain.
Image: Supplied
5: Pricing
Pricing for the new 2022 Nissan Qashqai range is as follows:
1.3T Visia: From R568,200
1.3T Acenta CVT: From R639,300
1.3T Acenta CVT (Two-Tone): From R644,800
1.3T Acenta Plus CVT (Two-Tone): From 670,600
Pricing includes a six-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/90,000km.
TimesLIVE Motoring attended this week's media launch. Watch this space for our full first driving impressions in days to come.
