Updated BMW M4 Competition breaks cover with more power
BWM on Wednesday unveiled its revitalised M4 Competition Coupé and Convertible.
As with the rest of the updated 4 Series range, these flagships come out swinging with subtly revised exteriors sporting new LED headlamps and fancy laser diode tail light clusters. Staggered forged alloy wheels (19-inches up front and 20-inches at the rear) with a double-spoke design and an eye-catching silver finish are another headlining feature of these range-topping performance models. For a bit more ocular presence, customers are able to specify a new optional M design graphics package for the bonnet and the rear lid.
Inside the cabin noticeable tweaks take the form of a new flat-bottomed steering wheel with modified spokes and bright red 12 o'clock marker; updated trim finishers, redesigned instrument panel and an overall reduction in the amount of physical buttons and controls. The vehicle's ambient lighting has also been expanded with new contour lights integrated into the central air vents. Offering nine preset hues to easily mirror your current mood, the range of interior lighting also includes an atmospheric 'Welcome' and 'Goodbye' scenario as well as light signals that indicate an open door and incoming telephone calls.
Merino leather M sports seats are fitted as standard as is a gorgeous BMW Curved Display that incorporates a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and centrally mounted 14.9-inch touchscreen into a single unit. The latter runs the latest BMW Operating System 8.5 for snappier response times and enhanced functionality. Other notable standard features include a head-up display with M-specific style driving-related information, inductive charging, a 10-speaker Hi-Fi audio system, voice control and cloud-based navigation.
The real meat of this facelift sandwich, however, lurks under the bonnet where BMW's now familiar 3.0l twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine has been modified to produce 390kW in the case of the all-wheel drive xDrive models we get here in South Africa — an increase of 15kW over the unit in the outgoing car. Torque remains unchanged at 650Nm.
Meshed to an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, BMW claims the Coupé will rocket from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds with the Convertible pinned at 3.7 seconds. Both will achieve a governed VO2 Max of 250km/h. Tick the box on the optional M Driver’s Package and this will increase to 290km/h and 280km/h respectively.
As before, both M4 Competition models are equipped with Adaptive M suspension offering electronically controlled shock absorbers and variable ratio M Servotronic steering. Customers can also look forward to M‑specific front and rear axle modifications plus an integrated braking system with two settings for pedal feel and response. BMW M Compound brakes are standard with M Carbon ceramic brakes available as an option. Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), including M Dynamic Mode, also features, as does integrated wheel slip limitation and M Traction Control adjustable through 10 stages.
Local availability and pricing is yet to be confirmed so watch this space for further details.