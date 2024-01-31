Updated BMW M4 Competition breaks cover with more power

Inside the cabin noticeable tweaks take the form of a new flat-bottomed steering wheel with modified spokes and bright red 12 o'clock marker; updated trim finishers, redesigned instrument panel and an overall reduction in the amount of physical buttons and controls. The vehicle's ambient lighting has also been expanded with new contour lights integrated into the central air vents. Offering nine preset hues to easily mirror your current mood, the range of interior lighting also includes an atmospheric 'Welcome' and 'Goodbye' scenario as well as light signals that indicate an open door and incoming telephone calls.

Merino leather M sports seats are fitted as standard as is a gorgeous BMW Curved Display that incorporates a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and centrally mounted 14.9-inch touchscreen into a single unit. The latter runs the latest BMW Operating System 8.5 for snappier response times and enhanced functionality. Other notable standard features include a head-up display with M-specific style driving-related information, inductive charging, a 10-speaker Hi-Fi audio system, voice control and cloud-based navigation.