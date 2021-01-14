Toyota to settle US probe into delayed emissions defect reports for $180m

Toyota Motor Corp will settle a justice department civil probe into its delayed filing of emissions-related defect reports for $180m (roughly R2,721,351,600), sources briefed on the matter said.

The US attorney's office in Manhattan is set to announce the settlement later on Thursday, the sources said, that will include a consent decree. Toyota first disclosed in 2016 it was under investigation for the delayed reports to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Toyota and the justice department did not immediately comment.