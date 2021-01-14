news

Toyota to settle US probe into delayed emissions defect reports for $180m

14 January 2021 - 19:31 By Reuters
Toyota will settle a justice department civil probe into its delayed filing of emissions-related defect reports for $180m.
Toyota will settle a justice department civil probe into its delayed filing of emissions-related defect reports for $180m.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Toyota Motor Corp will settle a justice department civil probe into its delayed filing of emissions-related defect reports for $180m (roughly R2,721,351,600), sources briefed on the matter said.

The US attorney's office in Manhattan is set to announce the settlement later on Thursday, the sources said, that will include a consent decree. Toyota first disclosed in 2016 it was under investigation for the delayed reports to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Toyota and the justice department did not immediately comment.

MORE

Subaru to cut output at plants in Japan, US due to global chip shortage

Japanese automaker Subaru Corp said on Thursday it would cut output this month by "several thousand" vehicles at plants in Japan and the United ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Renault hikes cost savings goal, eyes margin growth

French automaker Renault on Thursday hiked its cost savings target by €500m (roughly R9.27bn) to €2.5bn (roughly R46.4bn) by 2023, and set goals to ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Ford plant closures will aid overseas profitability

Ford Motor Co's decision to close three plants in Brazil will cut its losses and allow it to focus on boosting profitability in its underperforming ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Get off the beaches, and start queuing: Government accused of double standards news
  2. Mazda launches stylish new CX-5 Carbon Edition New Models
  3. Toyota Hiace and Quantum upgraded for 2021 New Models
  4. REVIEW | The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is loud and proud Reviews
  5. 2021 Subaru Forester gets a much-needed power boost New Models

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X