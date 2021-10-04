news

These are SA’s hottest-selling SUVs

Toyota, Renault and Haval top the SUV/crossover sales charts in September

04 October 2021 - 09:05 By Denis Droppa
The Haval Jolion's strong sales show that SA buyers are warming to Chinese cars.
The Haval Jolion's strong sales show that SA buyers are warming to Chinese cars.
Image: Supplied

SA’s new-vehicle market continued to recover during September after the disruptions experienced in the economy during July.

According to the Naamsa Automotive Business Council, last month’s sales increased 15.8% to 43,130 units compared to the same month last year. Driving the market growth was the 30.5% gain in passenger car sales year-on-year, with SUVs and crossovers continuing their rise in popularity.

The best performing SUV was the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which was launched in SA earlier this year and had its best month to date with 1,827 sales. It was SA’s third most popular new vehicle in September and bumped the VW Polo Vivo into fourth place.

The Urban Cruiser sold four times as many units as its twin, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, but Suzuki had a great month by being the third best-selling brand overall behind Toyota and Volkswagen - the first time the Japanese marque has achieved this feat.

Another car to shake up the September sales charts was the new Renault Kiger budget crossover, which was the country’s second best-selling SUV in its first month on sale.

The third most popular SUV was the recently-introduced Haval Jolion, which continues to perform well for the Chinese brand. In fourth was the ever-popular Toyota Fortuner large SUV.

Here were the top 20-selling SUVs and crossovers in September.

 

  1. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 1,827
  2. Renault Kiger - 1,126
  3. Haval Jolion - 951
  4. Toyota Fortuner - 847
  5. Hyundai Venue - 523
  6. VW Tiguan - 487
  7. Suzuki Vitara Brezza - 455
  8. VW T-Cross - 386
  9. Ford EcoSport - 305
  10. Haval H6 - 295
  11. VW T-Roc - 293
  12. BMW X3 - 290
  13. Nissan Magnite - 276
  14. Hyundai Creta - 263
  15. Suzuki Jimny - 255
  16. Kia Sonet - 241
  17. Honda WR-V - 233
  18. Toyota Rav4 - 225
  19. Mazda CX-5 - 203
  20. Kia Seltos - 200

READ MORE

These are SA’s 10 most affordable SUVs

Looking for a subcompact crossover on a budget? Here’s the bang you get for your buck.
Motoring
1 month ago

Take two: Chery returns to SA

After quitting the market in 2018, the Chinese brand is back with a safer, more modern line-up of SUVs
Motoring
1 month ago

REVIEW | Spacious 2021 Kia Sonet is a pleasant little charmer

This baby SUV appeals with keen pricing and generous features
Motoring
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Enjoying the evolution of the Toyota Corolla Features
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Waving goodbye to our Toyota Corolla Sedan Reviews
  3. Ineos Grenadier will reach SA in October 2022, pricing confirmed New Models
  4. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Ford Ranger Raptor shrugs off big ruts Reviews
  5. SA car sales accelerate in September news

Latest Videos

Ex Bok coach Pieter De Villiers on challenges for EP Elephants and moving to ...
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting