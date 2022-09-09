×

news

Renault has six Paris premieres up its sleeve

09 September 2022 - 15:37 By MOTORING REPORTER
The Mégane E-Tech will be among Renault's displays at the 2022 Paris motor show.
Image: Supplied

The Paris motor show kicks off on October 17. Renault and its sub-brands have a collective six debuts at the event. According to the brand, it is still very much committed to the spectacle of the traditional motor show.

First up is the reinterpretation of one of its iconic models, the Renault 4, as well as its first Kangoo E-Tech electric model. Ending a year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of Renault 5, the public will be shown a special vehicle that the brand described as offbeat and sporty.

Also on the electric front is the Mégane E-Tech and hybrid Austral, two offerings it hopes will capture the C-segment. Budget brand Dacia will showcase the final stage in the transformation of its visual identity at the event. This follows the overhaul of its communication and advertising, which took place in mid-2021, and of its distribution network, which began in early 2022.

Alpine will also be present, with the reveal of a new concept car that claims to be a blueprint for future products.

Then there's Renault's mobility services arm, Mobilize. Among the products set to be launched is Mobilize Duo, designed for car-sharing but also available on a subscription basis. Mobilize will also share its energy solutions and its vision of the field of energy. Last but not least is HYVIA: a joint venture between Renault and Plug.

The project is dedicated to hydrogen mobility. On the stand will be hydrogen-powered van, bus and chassis cab offerings. On the commercial side, Renault will show off its Master can H2-Tech in production form.

TimesLIVE Motoring will have representation at the event. Our own Phuti Mpyane is readying for the trip to Paris.

