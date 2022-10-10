news

BMW M Fest opens this week — This is what you can expect to see and do

10 October 2022 - 13:05 By Staff Writer
The 2022 BMW M Fest opens on October 15.
Image: Supplied

The new BMW M2 will make its global premiere at this weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami, and two new high-performance BMWs — the M4 CSL and the XM — will be shown on local soil for the first time.

The M4 CSL will go on sale in South Africa straight away while the M2 and the XM will follow in the first half of 2023.

After a gap of three years, it is the third time BMW South Africa is hosting a festival to celebrate the M badge, and the M2’s unveiling will attract international interest in an event that commemorates the 50th anniversary of BMW M.

Apart from the new models on show, there will be on- and off-track action in store for showgoers, including a world-class entertainment line-up that includes the Red Bull Driftbrothers who will entertain visitors with their custom BMW M4 Coupé Competitions.

South Africa’s newly crowned DTM (German Touring Car Masters) champion Sheldon van der Linde, who clinched the title at Hockenheimring last weekend in his BMW M4, will also make an appearance. He will be on hand, alongside the BMW Driving Experience’s professional drivers, to take showgoers for laps around the circuit, though those who prefer to be behind the wheel of their dream BMWs can do so on the custom-built test drive course. 

The camouflage will come off the new BMW M2 when it has its world premiere at this weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami. Picture: SUPPLIED
Further on-track action will include a round of the BMW Car Club Gauteng’s M Performance Parts Race Series and demonstrations by some of South Africa’s top spinning athletes after the recent crowning of the 2022 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto champion.

Musical entertainment will be supplied on the BMW M Fest main stage by Zakes Bantwini and Mafikizolo, and supported by DBN Gogo, Black Motion, DJ Zinhle, Desmond and the Tutus, Mango Groove, Lady Zamar and more.

A BMW M Fest pop-up dealership will showcase the latest BMW models at exclusive show offers. Vehicles demonstrating BMW’s heritage will be on display at the BMW Car Gauteng Concours d’Elegance, while classic BMW M vehicles will be exhibited in Kyalami’s pit garages.

Other attractions in the family event include the BMW Lifestyle Collection store, the M Beer Garden and an M Kids zone.

Tickets are available at howler.co.za and start at R200 per day (adults) and R120 a day (under 18s). Gates are open from 8am to 10pm on Saturday and 8am to 7pm on Sunday.

