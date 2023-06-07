Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 plays leading role in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 is an exceptionally rare historic car, with only 55 units built by the German carmaker. To preserve these valuable classics and avoid risk of damage during filming, the production team opted not to use an original model. Instead, they crafted five replica cars.
Image: Supplied
In an exciting return to the big screen, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts promises to captivate moviegoers worldwide with its action-packed spectacle.
Set to hit theatres this month, the film directed by Steven Caple Jr takes audiences on a thrilling 1990s globetrotting adventure with the beloved Autobots. Not only that, but a new faction of Transformers known as the Maximals is set to make its debut, joining forces with the Autobots as allies in the ongoing battle for Earth.
Among them is the Autobot “Mirage”, who has adopted the Porsche 911 (964) Carrera RS 3.8 as its sleek car-form, ready to fight with the forces of good, led by Optimus Prime.
Image: Supplied
The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 is an exceptionally rare historic car, with only 55 units built by the German carmaker. To preserve these valuable classics and avoid risk of damage during filming, the production team opted not to use an original model. Instead, they crafted five replica cars.
Despite the replicas, the filmmakers were determined to achieve authenticity in every aspect of the film, including the engine sounds of the Autobot “Mirage”. To accomplish this, a real 911 RS 3.8 was used to capture the genuine roar of the engine, ensuring the film maintains the highest level of accuracy and realism.
Each of the replicas served a specific purpose during shooting. For example, one car was specially modified to achieve higher speeds while driving in reverse, adding an exhilarating twist to the action sequences. Another vehicle was specially prepared to handle demanding stunt sequences, ensuring the heart-pounding moments are brought to life on the screen. Another car was operated externally to control scenes that primarily focus on the artist within the vehicle.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Porsche team on this unprecedented and integrated partnership that brought Autobot Mirage to life in a unique and unforgettable way, showcasing the personality of bot and car form’s adventurous and heroic spirit,” said Irene Trachtenberg, SVP Worldwide marketing partnerships, Paramount.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts releases in South African cinemas on June 9.
