news

Toyota to invest $2bn in Brazil

04 March 2024 - 09:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toyota would be the latest global carmaker to unveil plans for extra investment in Brazil this year, after companies such as Volkswagen, General Motors and Hyundai.
Toyota would be the latest global carmaker to unveil plans for extra investment in Brazil this year, after companies such as Volkswagen, General Motors and Hyundai.
Image: SOE ZEYA TUN

Toyota will announce on Tuesday an 11bn real (R42,059,908,000) investment for the next few years in Brazil, the South American country's vice-president said on Sunday.

Toyota said, after local media reported the new investments, it had no comment on potential future plans.

Brazil's vice-president and minister for industry Geraldo Alckmin said on social media the investments will be unveiled at an event in Toyota's factory in the city of Sorocaba, Sao Paulo state.

He said the investments are expected to create 2,000 jobs and launch new models.

Local newspaper O Globo's columnist Lauro Jardim, which reported earlier on Sunday the planned investment, said Toyota will make a hybrid car and a sport utility vehicle in the Sorocaba unit, without specifying the models involved.

Toyota would be the latest global carmaker to unveil plans for extra investment in Brazil this year, after companies such as Volkswagen, General Motors and Hyundai.

MORE

Fuel prices look set to soar in March

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund is indicating another significant increase in the price of both grades of petrol, diesel, and ...
Motoring
3 days ago

JLR aims to generate more than a third of its own power globally by 2030

Luxury British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) aims to generate 36.4% of its own power globally from renewable energy projects by 2030 to cut energy ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Polestar is interested in raising more equity

Polestar is interested in raising more equity, its CFO Per Ansgar told an investor call on Thursday.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Astron Energy confirmed as VW Polo Cup title sponsor Motorsport
  2. Alpine appoint three technical directors after more departures Motorsport
  3. Why the new BMW 5 Series is a lush and sophisticated cruiser Motoring
  4. Fill up: Fuel price increases hit on Wednesday news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein