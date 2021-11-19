Multimedia

WATCH | 'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest

19 November 2021 - 19:37 By TIMESLIVE

The SA Human Rights Commission this week began hearings into the July unrest, which left more than 300 people dead and billions of rand in damages.

Allegations surfaced of excessive use of force, racial profiling, assault, arson and killings in some places. It has been suggested that the unrest was orchestrated. 

Investigations will mainly be focused on KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

TimesLIVE

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into deadly July riots continues

The SA Human Rights Commission hearing into the July riots and looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng continues on Friday.
News
10 hours ago

LISTEN | No-one helped us, everything was properly organised, Phoenix unrest victim tells SAHRC

The SAHRC hearing into the July unrest in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal continued on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

SAHRC inspects sites where violence unfolded in Phoenix

Bhambayi resident Chris Biyela said on Friday it was painful retracing the violent events that unfolded in Phoenix during the civil unrest in July.
News
7 hours ago
