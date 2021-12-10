WATCH | Anti-vax protesters demand urgent court hearing, vow to mobilise
Members of different organisations gathered outside the high court in Pretoria in support of the African Christian Democratic Party's upcoming court case demanding child vaccinations be halted.
It was a small protest but the large syringe at the entrance of the high court in Pretoria caught the attention of passers-by and some supporters of the anti-vaccination cause.
The protest was organised by Free the Children–Save the Nation, a non-profit organisation along with other organisations who believe children should not be vaccinated.
Current regulations by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) allow children aged 12 and upwards to receive a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
One of those protesting, Themba Nkosi, said the organisations would continue to mobilise support over the weekend.
“We're coming on Sunday in Klerksdorp, North West, we're coming with them. We're saying enough is enough, we can't be forced into something that we don't want to do. So you can't even force it on our kids, leave the kids alone,” he said.
"We're coming on Sunday in Klerksdorp, North West, we're coming with them. We're saying enough is enough, we can't be forced into something that we don't want to do. So you can't even force it on our kids, leave the kids alone," he said.

In a statement, Free the Children-Save the Nation said they want the matter to be heard before December 17, saying Sahpra was not responding swiftly to the court challenge.
Meanwhile the Department of Health has said it will oppose the court case. Section27 has applied to join the case as a friend of the court, arguing that if children remain unvaccinated, it could further affect schooling.
“Vaccines are safe, passing all the testing measures done for any other medicines. The risks of vaccination are much lower than the risks of Covid-19. The ability of adolescents to get vaccinated will help alleviate the strain on the schooling and healthcare systems, and promote learners’ rights to basic education, health, equality and dignity,” said Section27 attorney Zeenat Sujee in a statement.
The group opened their protest with a prayer. In a statement, Free the Children, Save the Nation criticise SA Health Products Authority (SAHPRA) for not acting with urgency. They say the case should be heard before the end of next week.

