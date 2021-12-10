WATCH | Anti-vax protesters demand urgent court hearing, vow to mobilise

Current regulations by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) allow children aged 12 and upwards to receive a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

One of those protesting, Themba Nkosi, said the organisations would continue to mobilise support over the weekend.

“We're coming on Sunday in Klerksdorp, North West, we're coming with them. We're saying enough is enough, we can't be forced into something that we don't want to do. So you can't even force it on our kids, leave the kids alone,” he said.