WATCH | EFF’s Marshall Dlamini: ‘ANC incompetence has brought us here’

South Africans are eagerly awaiting the start of the state of the nation address (Sona) at 7pm on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the address, which will include his plans to bring about change in the country.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini told the media the change of venue was forced on them by the incompetence of the ANC.

“We are not supposed to be here. We’re supposed to be in parliament. We know we don’t have government. We have people who go there for salaries and to drink alcohol. It is incompetence that has brought us here,” he said.

The Sona is being held in Cape Town’s city hall after a fire damaged buildings in the parliamentary precinct last month

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said: “Generally there’s a crisis and things are getting worse. Literally everything under Ramaphosa is collapsing in this country. Ramaphosa is not steering the ship in the right direction.”

People turned out in large numbers as pressure and anger mounted outside city hall, with grievances ranging from safety to meaningful change.