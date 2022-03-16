×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

WATCH | Louis Botha statue vandalised outside parliament, three arrested

16 March 2022 - 20:57 By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX and ESA ALEXANDER

Three people have been arrested after the Louis Botha statue at the main entrance of parliament was vandalised on Wednesday afternoon.

DA MP Joe McGluwa was nearby when the incident happened.

"I was on my way to a sitting of questions for oral reply Cluster 3 which includes the presidency. I was shocked to witness heated arguments with the police," said McGluwa.

"At about 14:42 this afternoon, police spotted the trio with a ladder, grinder and generator near the statue," said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.

The Louis Botha statue vandalised in front of parliament in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Statue vandalised The Louis Botha statue vandalised in front of parliament in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Image: Esa Alexander

"Members of the SAPS moved in swiftly and managed to confiscate the items. During a scuffle between police and the trio, one of the male suspects managed to spray paint as well as vandalise the statue with a hammer.

"All three have been arrested and charged with malicious damage to property, resisting arrest as well as the assault of police officers."

This comes after a National Assembly building was burnt down in an alleged arson incident on January 2.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘They don’t take us seriously’: R3.3m statue erected at unused R112m stadium in Parys

Residents from Tumahole, a township in Parys, say the erection of a statue costing R3.3m at the never-used Fezile Dabi Stadium was the last straw.
News
4 months ago

Is that a penis? No, you dirty-minded philistine, it’s a potato

Cyprus’s homage to the spud has gone viral because, whether you like it or not, its potatoes are ‘thin and long’
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Millions spent on stadium and statue, but basic services missing in Parys

About 2km from the tourist town of Parys in the Free State stands a never been used stadium worth close to R100 million boasting a statue of Fezile ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Louis Botha statue vandalised outside parliament, three arrested Multimedia
  2. WATCH | SA politicians hold fiery debate on Russia's invasion of Ukraine Politics
  3. RECORDED | Ukrainian president addresses Canadian parliament World
  4. WATCH | ‘Glenn must go’: Numsa members protest outside Comair offices South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Ndlozi to SAHRC: 'Impose R50bn fines for racism in advertising' Politics

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA