WATCH | Lid comes off locust plague in Karoo

“The brown locust is well adapted to the dry Karoo environment. It lays eggs in dry soil, which sit there for many months, maybe even a couple of years waiting for the right conditions to occur. Then with enough rain, there is a mass outbreak.”

There have also been reports that citrus farms in the Eastern Cape could be under threat from the locusts, but Price confirmed that the brown locust typically eats grass and farmers should be far more concerned about the threat to wheat and maize than citrus.

“They are generally controlled in the Karoo, to prevent them from flying out and damaging our food crops, our maize and our wheat.

“I think the farmers are happy they've got good rains this year, and I think the locust is a huge nuisance and concern but locusts are a minor issue compared to the drought.”

Price spoke of the challenges in monitoring the area the locusts inhabit. “It is a quarter of a million square kilometres, so it's a massive outbreak of mainly semi-desert which is very difficult to monitor. The locusts can occur anywhere in that area without being seen and they lay eggs in the soil. The egg beds are building up without anyone noticing this. Then we get good widespread rains and out everything pops.”

With winter arriving there is hope, he added. “Helicopters are spraying in the Eastern Cape at the moment. This is a very significant outbreak, but the winter is on our side. It's already colder in the Eastern Cape and so the swarms will sit a lot longer on the ground early in the morning and that means there is more time to control them.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.