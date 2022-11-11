Explore offerings from the best three online betting sites in SA
Compare the best local sites and learn how to choose the best operator, the best bets and more
The top three betting sites in SA with which to place a wager are Betway, Gbets and Bet.co.za.
Best Betting Sites in SA
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
Betway
|100% first deposit bonus up to R1,000
|BETCODE
Gbets
R30 Sports Bonus
|BIGBET
Bet.co.za
|Matched first deposit offer of 100% up to R2,000
|BETCOMAX
Betway
Betway is the fastest growing bookmaker in SA. It is easy to see why as they offer a 100% first deposit match free bets up to R1,000 which you can claim with the Betway signup code. In addition, Betway has an online sportsbook and esports.
There's no shortage of sports to bet on at Betway, so you'll never have trouble finding something to wager on — plus, their strongest feature is odds. In addition, you can use Betway's app or data-free betting.
Visit Betway here.
Gbets
Gbets is SA's most famous bookmaker with a R30 signup bonus for all new users. In addition to a solid mobile site, and a large selection of deposit and withdrawal options, they offer some of the best odds in SA.
Gbets also processes withdrawals very quickly and typically the money hits your bank account on the same day or the day after, at the latest. Gbets provides sports betting on all the markets you can imagine, as well as BetGames TV and Virtuals.
Visit Gbets here.
Bet.co.za
Bet.co.za offers a fantastic mobile and desktop sports betting experience. With Bet.co.za, you can take advantage of cashout, quick deposit and withdrawal, and excellent odds.
The operator has wagering features such as bet builder, power bet, and so on
Even if they do not offer free bets, new punters at Bet.co.za can claim a 100% match bonus up to R1,000 with minimal wagering requirements on sports bets using the bet.co.za bonus code.
Visit Bet.co.za here.
How to find the best betting sites?
There are so many choices in SA, which BetBonus also details here.
Below, we've provided some important tips for SA bettors. You are likely to have a much more positive betting experience if you follow these tips.
1. Check if they have a license
The legitimacy of online betting sites can be determined by their license. Typically, the best betting sites will advertise who they are licensed with at the bottom of their homepages.
There are plenty of different licenses, but you should check which ones are typical in the SA market. An example is the Gaming Regulators Africa Forum (GRAF), one of the African continent's gambling regulators.
2. Check the quality of welcome bonuses
Ask yourself if these best online betting sites provide a bonus worth opting for. Does the bonus consist of free bets or a matched first deposit bonus, and which has the better value?
These are all the important questions which need to be asked before choosing your perfect sportsbook operator. In addition to the bonus size, you need to consider what percentage of the bonus can be added to your initial deposit and rollover requirements.
Check whether the maximum bonus limit is high or low, and don’t forget to pay attention to the validity period of the signup offer.
3. Do they focus on mobile betting?
Since mobile betting is increasingly popular these days, you might want to look for an operator that focuses on the mobile betting experience.
This means they have a mobile-optimised website or an app you can download. It would be good if they offer mobile-exclusive bonuses too.
Most widespread sports betting companies in SA have a mobile app. Though they are not available in the Google Play Store, you can still manually download them.
4. How positive are online reviews?
To choose where to place free bets, you can read third-party reviews online and speak to other bettors.
Conducting research and reading through feedback from other customers as well as reviews on multiple websites will help you identify trustworthy bookmakers.
An online review should cover the bonuses and sports available and the different deposit and wagering options. This way, you get an idea of how to use the site and what’s included.
5. Do they offer in-play betting and live streaming
In online sports betting, live betting is a must-have product, as punters want the convenience of betting from the comfort of their own homes. In addition to this, live betting allows you to accurately predict the game you are wagering on.
One example would be seeing the opportunity to use your free bets when one team is tired or a player is about to be cautioned.
In most cases, bookmakers allow you to watch events live by placing a bet on your PC, laptop or mobile device. With live streaming and live betting, your wagering experience will improve significantly.
6. Take a look at the odds
Competitive odds play a crucial role in choosing a bookmaker. Players want to get the highest value for their bets or free bets. So, having an account with a bookmaker who allows small wagers makes sense.
Nonetheless, most important is that the bookmaker is willing to offer a fair bet at the advertised odds.
7. How many sports do bookmakers cover?
Betting on football is incredibly popular, which is reflected in the abundance of betting options. There are plenty of punters who are passionate about other sports, and their preferences may dictate which bookmaker they select.
In addition, the popularity and accessibility of a sport are also affected by the location. Check what sports the operator offers to determine whether betting with them is the right decision for you.
What are the best sports to bet on?
Operators in the SA market provide tons of sports to bet on, including soccer, horse racing, cricket and rugby.
However, SA players have their own preferences for sports betting markets. Here are the best and most popular sports to bet on:
Best SA Soccer Betting Sites
Soccer betting is the most popular sports wagering market in SA so it is offered by many top-rated sportsbooks such as Betway and Gbets.
These operators offer multiple soccer betting types such as singles and accumulators, draw no bet, over/under and so on. They also offer competitive odds, so most SA players place bets with them.
The Gbets website lets you wager on the outright winner of a competition as well as on individual games. With soccer odds, you can bet on three-way results, double chances, handicaps, number of goals, correct scores and many other soccer betting types.
Betway excels with its soccer betting markets, but the site's entire sportsbook offers a range of ways to wager in addition to match winners. Soccer bets, in general, can be placed in a variety of ways on the site.
Best SA Horse Racing Betting Sites
As far as horse racing is concerned, SA players have a great selection of different sportsbooks. Hollywoodbets is among the best sports wagering sites.
For example, you can watch live horse races on Gallop TV at Hollywoodbets and place wagers on international events.
Best SA Cricket Betting Sites
Betway is the top cricket betting site in SA. Betway offers great coverage, particularly with the Caribbean Cricket League, and cricket matches have live in-play betting across a diverse range of markets. As a result, the operator enables bettors to wager ahead of an event.
As a founding sponsor of Mzansi Super League T20, Betway has been associated with Cricket SA since 2018. The Betway brand is the largest online bookmaker in the cricket world, where it has developed partnerships with cricket administrators such as Cricket SA and Cricket West Indies.
Best SA Rugby Betting Sites
Bet.co.za brings you weekly rugby betting news and previews starting at the beginning of every southern hemisphere rugby season for Currie Cup, Varsity Cup, Rugby Championship and Super Rugby.
After the weekend action is over, you can expect previews for each tournament round and a team of the week. In addition, the operator allows you to place bets on daily matches and top leagues and make in-play live wagers.
How to register at the betting sites?
There are a few steps punters must take to register at betting sites in SA. Generally, it is an easy process, and here are the requirements you should be aware of:
- First, choose your operator and visit their official sportsbook platform.
- Then initiate the registration process by clicking on the Register, Registration or Sign Up button.
- Next, fill in the registration form with your personal information.
- Users will need to provide a document proving their identity (ID, driving license, FICA document and so on).
- If punters have a promo code they want to use for a signup offer, they should enter it in this step.
- Once you accept the site’s terms and conditions and the privacy policy, you can proceed with finalising your account.
- Lastly, select your preferred deposit method, make the minimum required deposit amount, and start betting or using your free bets.
Betting sites in SA FAQs
The following are some frequently asked questions that every SA bettor will find useful:
Can I bet online in SA?
Yes. Betting on the internet with a licensed SA bookmaker is legal. There are 10 national licenses issued to local internet gambling service providers.
Which betting site has the highest odds in SA?
Betway has the highest odds in SA, making it one of the most popular betting sites.
Which betting sites give welcome bonus?
Many betting sites in SA offer welcome bonuses. However, the top three operators in the area provide the best offers. Bet.co.za at present offers a 100% match bonus up to R1,000, Betway offers a 100% first deposit match free bets up to R1,000, and Gbets offers a R30 signup bonus for all new users.
What is the best betting app in SA?
In recent years, there has been a rise in the popularity of sports betting apps. Some of the best mobile betting apps in SA are Bet.co.za, Betway and Hollywoodbets.
Which is the most trusted betting site?
Betway entered the SA market in 2018 and has quickly become a go-to platform for many punters mainly due to its credibility and trustworthiness.
