Explore offerings from the best three online betting sites in SA

How to find the best betting sites?

There are so many choices in SA, which BetBonus also details here.

Below, we've provided some important tips for SA bettors. You are likely to have a much more positive betting experience if you follow these tips.

1. Check if they have a license

The legitimacy of online betting sites can be determined by their license. Typically, the best betting sites will advertise who they are licensed with at the bottom of their homepages.

There are plenty of different licenses, but you should check which ones are typical in the SA market. An example is the Gaming Regulators Africa Forum (GRAF), one of the African continent's gambling regulators.

2. Check the quality of welcome bonuses

Ask yourself if these best online betting sites provide a bonus worth opting for. Does the bonus consist of free bets or a matched first deposit bonus, and which has the better value?

These are all the important questions which need to be asked before choosing your perfect sportsbook operator. In addition to the bonus size, you need to consider what percentage of the bonus can be added to your initial deposit and rollover requirements.

Check whether the maximum bonus limit is high or low, and don’t forget to pay attention to the validity period of the signup offer.

3. Do they focus on mobile betting?

Since mobile betting is increasingly popular these days, you might want to look for an operator that focuses on the mobile betting experience.

This means they have a mobile-optimised website or an app you can download. It would be good if they offer mobile-exclusive bonuses too.

Most widespread sports betting companies in SA have a mobile app. Though they are not available in the Google Play Store, you can still manually download them.

4. How positive are online reviews?

To choose where to place free bets, you can read third-party reviews online and speak to other bettors.

Conducting research and reading through feedback from other customers as well as reviews on multiple websites will help you identify trustworthy bookmakers.

An online review should cover the bonuses and sports available and the different deposit and wagering options. This way, you get an idea of how to use the site and what’s included.

5. Do they offer in-play betting and live streaming

In online sports betting, live betting is a must-have product, as punters want the convenience of betting from the comfort of their own homes. In addition to this, live betting allows you to accurately predict the game you are wagering on.

One example would be seeing the opportunity to use your free bets when one team is tired or a player is about to be cautioned.

In most cases, bookmakers allow you to watch events live by placing a bet on your PC, laptop or mobile device. With live streaming and live betting, your wagering experience will improve significantly.

6. Take a look at the odds

Competitive odds play a crucial role in choosing a bookmaker. Players want to get the highest value for their bets or free bets. So, having an account with a bookmaker who allows small wagers makes sense.

Nonetheless, most important is that the bookmaker is willing to offer a fair bet at the advertised odds.

7. How many sports do bookmakers cover?

Betting on football is incredibly popular, which is reflected in the abundance of betting options. There are plenty of punters who are passionate about other sports, and their preferences may dictate which bookmaker they select.

In addition, the popularity and accessibility of a sport are also affected by the location. Check what sports the operator offers to determine whether betting with them is the right decision for you.

What are the best sports to bet on?

Operators in the SA market provide tons of sports to bet on, including soccer, horse racing, cricket and rugby.

However, SA players have their own preferences for sports betting markets. Here are the best and most popular sports to bet on: