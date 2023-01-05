Lifeguards and several rescue services were hard at work on Thursday searching for a bather who went missing in the water at Strand beach the previous day.
Gordon Bay's National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander, Alan Meiklejohn, said his crew was alerted about a person who missing in the mid-surf break at Strand beach near their satellite rescue station on Wednesday.
Meiklejohn said NSRI rescue swimmers, City of Cape Town lifeguards, Western Cape government health emergency services, GB Med ambulance services, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, City of Cape Town law enforcement marine unit, police and Strand community neighbourhood watch responded.
Divers searching for a man who went missing at Strand beach on Wednesday
Image: NSRI
“Despite an extensive air, sea and shoreline search there remains no sign of a 31-year-old Franschhoek man who friends reported to be missing in the water,” said Meiklejohn.
“Five friends from Franschhoek had been at the beach for the day when the man went missing while swimming with two of the friends.
“Police divers are continuing with their search. NSRI , Strand and City of Cape Town lifeguards and law enforcement officers are keeping a close watch.”
