Not even a hangover could stop some Zimbabweans from voting after a night of revelry on the eve of a historic election.

"I slept at 3am and woke up at 6am. I have cast my vote‚ now I can go home and sleep‚" said local music personality DJ Keetho after making his mark.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa cast his ballot at Sheerwood Primary School in Kwekwe and wished every candidate good luck. Mnangagwa‚ the Zanu-PF incumbent‚ is facing off with MDC Alliance opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to take over from Robert Mugabe‚ who was ousted after a decades-long rule last year.

"This has to be a peaceful day for everyone. Good luck to all the candidates‚" he said.

Voting day proceeded smoothly in the metropolitan province of Bulawayo‚ with all its polling stations having opened at 7am with long queues.

Leading politicians in the city also cast their votes. Professor Welshman Ncube of the MDC Alliance voted in Burnside in Bulawayo East‚ while presidential candidate for the MDC-T‚ Thokozani Khupe‚ is expected to cast her vote in Makokoba constituency.