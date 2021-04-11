Africa

Egyptian court jails student in case that led to sex crimes debate

11 April 2021 - 19:21 By Reuters
Zaki was sentenced to three years in jail by another court in December for harassing two girls online. He has appealed against the ruling.
Zaki was sentenced to three years in jail by another court in December for harassing two girls online. He has appealed against the ruling. 
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

An Egyptian court on Sunday sentenced a university student to eight years in jail for sex crimes, judicial sources said, in a case prompted by a social media campaign that opened up a rare public debate on sexual harassment.

Ahmed Bassam Zaki, in his early 20s, was referred to trial by public prosecutors in September on charges of the indecent assault and blackmail of at least three women, all under 18 at the time, between 2016 and 2020. He was detained in July.

Zaki, who was the target of a flurry of accusations on an Instagram account, showed no reaction as the sentence was read out at the criminal court in Cairo, the sources said.

He is not known to have addressed the accusations publicly and Reuters was not able to locate a lawyer representing him.

Zaki can appeal against the ruling before the court of cassation, Egypt's top civilian court, the sources said.

The case attracted widespread attention from media, religious figures and women's groups in a country where rights defenders say sexual harassment or abuse often goes unpunished.

Zaki was sentenced to three years in jail by another court in December for harassing two girls online. He has appealed against the ruling. 

READ MORE

Man arrested for alleged rape of his 79-year-old grandmother

A man is expected to appear in court after the alleged rape of his 79-year-old grandmother on Sunday in Thabong, Free State.
News
2 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial

His conviction was seen as a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Australians reject proposal of sex consent app as sexual abuse cases soar

Australian activists were left fuming after New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller proposed that the country should develop a sex consent ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Frustration as Sandton property is crammed with low-rent tenants News
  3. Mantashe's 'nephew' accused of name-dropping in lucrative mining project News
  4. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news
  5. Town planner slams conversion of Cape coast guest house into restaurant South Africa

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA
X