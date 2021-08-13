Kenyan oxygen maker to double production as Covid-19 fuels demand

Kenya's oxygen production firm Hewatele is doubling production this year to keep up with surging demand from hospitals that are treating critically ill Covid-19 patients, the company said.

Demand for the commodity has more than doubled to 880 tonnes from 410 tonnes before the pandemic, the ministry of health said, causing a steep shortage due to lack of installed capacity.

The East African nation is confronting a severe fourth wave of Covid-19 infections that is putting pressure on health facilities.