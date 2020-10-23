Two travel costs you shouldn’t skimp on post-Covid & finding a locksmith

Want to close your store account but can’t get the balance to zero fast enough? Here’s why:

Annelize told me she wanted to close her Sportscene account “but I can’t get the balance to zero because they keep on charging me for calls and SMSs”.

She was charged R20 per call, “even when I didn’t answer!”

“I’m happy to pay interest where due,” she told me, “but the other charges are ridiculous.”

She currently owes the company R550. I raised her concerns with TFG — which owns Sportscene, along with Foschini, Markham, @Home, Totalsports and several other brands — and was told that the collections costs which the company bills to account holders who default on their payments are less than those permitted by the Debt Collector’s Act.

So here’s what you should know if you have a TFG account: collection costs are billed from the time you don’t pay your full monthly instalment by the due date.

First comes an SMS, which you will be charged for, and if you still haven’t paid two weeks later, you’ll get your first R20 call. “The R20 takes into account the cost of the actual call, plus various other factors, such as the cost of staff and infrastructure,” says TFG Group director Jane Fisher.

TFG has now written off three months’ interest and collection fees — R215 — on Annelize’s current balance “in the interests of settling this matter”. So if she pays R334 by November 1, she can finally close her account.

Many Edgars accountholders who didn’t make any purchases during lockdown have recently discovered charges which they hadn’t paid attention to on their statements before — Edgars club fees and service fees.

Club membership is optional and easily cancelled, but the National Credit Act allows credit providers to charge a monthly service fee, regardless of whether purchases are made are not.

The only way to spare yourself that fee is to settle your outstanding balance and close your account.