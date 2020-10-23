Former Gigaba adviser denies pushing for Gama's reinstatement at Transnet

Siyabonga Mahlangu, former special adviser to then public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba, had a lot of explaining to do about two e-mails he presented to the state capture inquiry on Friday.

He told the inquiry he “could not recall” sending the e-mails in question.

The e-mails, written to Gigaba in January and February 2011, showed Mahlangu might have been more involved in the process leading to the reinstatement of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet Freight Rail CEO than he initially admitted.

In his first affidavit before the inquiry, Mahlangu said at the time Gama was about to be reinstated to Transnet in February 2011, he was still familiarising himself with his work environment as he was appointed as special adviser from December 1 2010.

In the affidavit, Mahlangu said he had not met Gama nor dealt with issues relating to his dismissal.