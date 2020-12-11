Edgars account holders warned to take a keen interest in their statement

The Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA) allows you to return an item within seven days of delivery for a refund, minus the courier cost of returning it to them, (though the bigger e-tailers do not pass this cost on to their customers as a service).

You simply get to change your mind and send it back - a perk you don't get when you buy something in a store. And that perk applies whether the product was on sale or not. If that were not the case, all online companies would have to do to avoid the send-backs is claim that their entire stock was on a permanent sale.

Tracy bought a rug on Hertex Fabric in Bellville’s online sale in June and when it was delivered, the colour was very different to how it appeared on the screen. She returned it within 45 minutes but was denied a refund or exchange, because, the company said, it had specified that in its online Ts and Cs.

When I investigated, Hertex said the Virtual WareHAUS Rug Sale was born this year because of Covid-19 - it’s traditionally a physical sale - and they’d made some rookie mistakes.

Tracy was later refunded for the rug.

If the company which sold Karthiga that very expensive hoodie doesn’t do the same when she points out their ECTA obligations, I’ll take up the case.

Lost or stolen ID? Here’s what to do

I often hear from consumers who have been victims of identity fraud and are battling to convince the companies holding them responsible for loan or account payments that they’d been impersonated.

In many cases, they’ve reported the fraud to the police, but did not know that it’s also imperative to make contact with the SA Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) to prevent the fraudster from running up more debt in their name.