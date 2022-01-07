Don’t get conned into signing a gym contract: Wendy Knowler’s ‘watch-outs of the week’

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

R200 to be on a ‘waiting list’ ends up being two-year contract

Never sign any document without reading it carefully. That sounds painfully obvious, but too many people take the word of a salesperson, trusting that what’s in the contract reflects what they said. When it comes to gym contracts, that is especially dangerous.

Many people, mostly young adults, have fallen for the “sign here for a free trial” line, and supplied their banking details after being told it will make it easier for them to “join” should they want to later. Next thing they know, they’re committed to a two-year contract.

In a case that recently came to my attention, a young woman tried to join a gym on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast in November 2020, but was told it would only open in May 2021. She was urged to pay R200 to get onto the “waiting list” for members, which she did.

The gym didn’t open in May. She was told the new opening date was November and she’d be contacted. She wasn’t, but she did recently get an e-mail from a debt collector, telling her she owed almost R4,000 in fees, interest and collecting costs, dating back to the day she signed a contract in November 2020.