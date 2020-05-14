Check out this Unreal Engine 5 tech demo running on the PlayStation 5

This is what next gen games could look like. They probably won’t, but they technically could.

Running on the PlayStation 5, the Unreal Engine 5 demo showcases its two core technologies (Nanite and Lumen) in a fully playable demo. Nanite is virtualised micropolygon geometry that allows for incredible levels of detail, while Lumen is a dynamic, reactive global illumination solution that produces more realistic lighting effects.

The demo was, apparently, captured in real time, without pre-rendered scenes, by plugging a recorder into the back of a PlayStation 5 dev kit. If you were hoping the Lumen in the Land of Nanite demo would become a real game, you’re out of luck; Epic Games has no intentions of making it a thing. However, one of the first actual games to make use of UE5 will be Fortnite, when it swaps over to using the new engine some time in 2021.

In case you were wondering, the power of Unreal Engine 5 will be available to all next-gen consoles, not just the PS5.