GamersLIVE

Check out this Unreal Engine 5 tech demo running on the PlayStation 5

14 May 2020 - 11:49 By Christine King

Unreal Engine 5 empowers artists to achieve unprecedented levels of detail and interactivity, and brings these capabilities within practical reach of teams of all sizes through highly productive tools and content libraries.

This is what next gen games could look like. They probably won’t, but they technically could.

Running on the PlayStation 5, the Unreal Engine 5 demo showcases its two core technologies (Nanite and Lumen) in a fully playable demo. Nanite is virtualised micropolygon geometry that allows for incredible levels of detail, while Lumen is a dynamic, reactive global illumination solution that produces more realistic lighting effects.

The demo was, apparently, captured in real time, without pre-rendered scenes, by plugging a recorder into the back of a PlayStation 5 dev kit. If you were hoping the Lumen in the Land of Nanite demo would become a real game, you’re out of luck; Epic Games has no intentions of making it a thing. However, one of the first actual games to make use of UE5 will be Fortnite, when it swaps over to using the new engine some time in 2021.

In case you were wondering, the power of Unreal Engine 5 will be available to all next-gen consoles, not just the PS5.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Has the killer app finally arrived for VR adoption?

All it takes to make a bonfire is one little spark.
News
6 days ago

Sony debuts its glamorous new PlayStation Studios brand, featuring new font and colour choices

In the much-anticipated sequel to the company’s provocative PS5 logo exhibition in January, Sony has introduced the splash video of its new ...
News
2 hours ago

Fortnite has over 350 million registered players, also deadmau5

If you’re not going out on Friday, and we know you’re not, why not stop by Fortnite Party Royale for an in-game concert featuring Dillon Francis, ...
News
6 days ago

This Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer features almost one or two seconds of actual gameplay

Debuted as the big finale during Thursday's Inside Xbox event, Ubisoft’s much-hyped gameplay trailer turned out to be mostly a montage of dramatic ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X