GamersLIVE

Sony debuts its glamorous new PlayStation Studios brand, featuring new font and colour choices

14 May 2020 - 11:03 By Tarryn van der Byl
Sony has introduced the splash video of its new PlayStation Studios brand.
Sony has introduced the splash video of its new PlayStation Studios brand.
Image: Supplied

In the much-anticipated sequel to the company’s provocative PS5 logo exhibition in January, and preceding what critics and industry analysts expect to be a dramatic reveal of the console’s port configuration and network settings as interpreted by the Moscow Ballet, Sony has introduced the splash video of its new PlayStation Studios brand.

Subtly complementing the PS5 logo with its post-metaphoric use of negative space and an almost decadent, even nihilistic sans-serif font, this is the video that will play at the start of games developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s first-party studios for exclusive launch of PS5 – a “precarious prospect” for the design team, Guy Imadeup tells NAG, but one that has accomplished its objective.

Introducing PlayStation Studios, the new brand name for all of your favourite exclusive PlayStation games.

“Like a mirror to its observer’s emergent neo-synergistic impulses, the piece not just exposes the paradoxical relationship between absurdity and gender as a pre-conceptual narrative,” he explains. “But it also subverts them. Maybe the upper case typography is too erotic for some audiences, but that’s obviously more subjective, lol.”

Sony did not show the actual PS5 console. Again.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

XCOM: Chimera Squad game review

'XCOM', its sequel and the excellent expansions were wars against near-overwhelming odds, with isometric tactical battlefields where smart ...
News
2 days ago

Has the killer app finally arrived for VR adoption?

All it takes to make a bonfire is one little spark.
News
6 days ago

Cyberpunk 2077 is hosting a special event next month

With E3 cancelled, CD Projekt Red has something else in the works for fans desperate to get some Cyberpunk 2077 jacked up in their neuralware ahead ...
News
1 week ago

Predator: Hunting Grounds game review

Predator: Hunting Grounds is the first Predator game launched this console generation, and it’s clearly preyed on fan nostalgia. And now with new ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X