GamersLIVE

Mount up for 15 minutes of Borderlands 3 Bounty of Blood DLC gameplay

11 June 2020 - 14:34 By Christine King
The third DLC for Borderlands 3 is a western-themed adventure called Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption.
The third DLC for Borderlands 3 is a western-themed adventure called Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption.
Image: Supplied

If that narrator’s not Matthew McConaughey, and it probably isn’t, that’s a damn fine impersonation.

The gameplay preview is mostly saurians getting decimated in various ways, so I hope you’re into that. At least the new Jetbeast seems to do actual damage, which will be a nice change from the regular vehicles’ performance. You’ll also be getting around using jump pads a totally new and different movement feature called Breezeblooms.

Bounty of Blood is the third DLC campaign coming to Borderlands 3 and it’s set on the frontier planet of Gehenna, where the Devil Riders gang is threatening the local population. It’s up to you, Vault Hunter, to put an end to their ferocious shenanigans and save the town of Vestige. Your adventures will also be narrated by an unseen McConaughey-alike, sort of like Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep from Borderlands 2, but with the drawl dialled up to 11.

Get your stirrups and cowboy hat ready, Vault Hunter—it's time for an extended look at Bounty of Blood, the third campaign DLC coming to Borderlands 3 on June 25!

Bounty of Blood is set to release on 25 June 2020. You’ll get it automatically if you bought the Super Deluxe Edition of the game or the Season Pass. Otherwise, you’re going to have to purchase it separately.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Are gamification and esports giving brands access to new audiences?

Brands need to understand the e-sports ecosystem before deciding to get involved with the industry
News
2 weeks ago

TECH REVIEW: Mediabox MBX4K Ranger

In comparison with the future predicted by movies, the actual future of 2020 is much worse than we’d expected. Instead of flying cars and a neon ...
News
1 week ago

Skyrim Grandma taking a break from streaming because people are the worst

Due to her popularity, Shirley Curry became the record holder for being the oldest gamer on YouTube.
News
2 weeks ago

Borderlands 3 goes Red Dead for upcoming DLC

The third DLC for 'Borderlands 3' is a western-themed adventure called 'Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption'. It’s going to be great - just have ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
Why certain currencies are hit harder during the global Covid-19 pandemic
X