Mount up for 15 minutes of Borderlands 3 Bounty of Blood DLC gameplay

If that narrator’s not Matthew McConaughey, and it probably isn’t, that’s a damn fine impersonation.

The gameplay preview is mostly saurians getting decimated in various ways, so I hope you’re into that. At least the new Jetbeast seems to do actual damage, which will be a nice change from the regular vehicles’ performance. You’ll also be getting around using jump pads a totally new and different movement feature called Breezeblooms.

Bounty of Blood is the third DLC campaign coming to Borderlands 3 and it’s set on the frontier planet of Gehenna, where the Devil Riders gang is threatening the local population. It’s up to you, Vault Hunter, to put an end to their ferocious shenanigans and save the town of Vestige. Your adventures will also be narrated by an unseen McConaughey-alike, sort of like Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep from Borderlands 2, but with the drawl dialled up to 11.