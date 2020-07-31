Rare’s 'Everwild' is as dreamy and inscrutable as ever in this new trailer
First announced during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event in 2019, the game’s “unique and unforgettable experiences” continue to confound explanation, but its evocative aesthetic is definitely a choice.
According to last night’s Xbox Games Showcase presentation, Everwild casts you as an Eternal, a sort of fantasy eco-activist who can “sense and feel how magic flows through nature and connects every living thing”, and is probably also a vegan. I don’t think I could eat a deer ferret with petal antlers. Maybe with some kind of cloud berry compote? Dunno.
Everwild is a brand new IP from Rare. A unique and unforgettable experience awaits in a natural and magical world.
The game is in development for Xbox Series X and PC, but no launch date has been confirmed for the moment.
This article was brought to you by NAG