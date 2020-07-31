Rare’s 'Everwild' is as dreamy and inscrutable as ever in this new trailer

First announced during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event in 2019, the game’s “unique and unforgettable experiences” continue to confound explanation, but its evocative aesthetic is definitely a choice.

According to last night’s Xbox Games Showcase presentation, Everwild casts you as an Eternal, a sort of fantasy eco-activist who can “sense and feel how magic flows through nature and connects every living thing”, and is probably also a vegan. I don’t think I could eat a deer ferret with petal antlers. Maybe with some kind of cloud berry compote? Dunno.