GamersLIVE

Rare’s 'Everwild' is as dreamy and inscrutable as ever in this new trailer

31 July 2020 - 14:17 By Tarryn van der Byl
Everwild is an upcoming video game developed by Rare and published by Xbox Game Studios. It will be released for Xbox Series X and personal computers using Windows 10 as their operating system.
Everwild is an upcoming video game developed by Rare and published by Xbox Game Studios. It will be released for Xbox Series X and personal computers using Windows 10 as their operating system.
Image: Supplied

First announced during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event in 2019, the game’s “unique and unforgettable experiences” continue to confound explanation, but its evocative aesthetic is definitely a choice.

According to last night’s Xbox Games Showcase presentation, Everwild casts you as an Eternal, a sort of fantasy eco-activist who can “sense and feel how magic flows through nature and connects every living thing”, and is probably also a vegan.  I don’t think I could eat a deer ferret with petal antlers. Maybe with some kind of cloud berry compote? Dunno.

Everwild is a brand new IP from Rare. A unique and unforgettable experience awaits in a natural and magical world.

The game is in development for Xbox Series X and PC, but no launch date has been confirmed for the moment.

This article was brought to you by NAG

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Red Bull signs its first African esports athlete

Red Bull has taken the plunge and signed their first esports athlete from not only South Africa, but the whole continent
News
1 day ago

Check out some grunt-grappling Halo Infinite gameplay

The Xbox Games Showcase kicked off, as expected, with some Halo Infinite gameplay and, yup, it sure looks like Halo.
News
2 days ago

Laptop Review | HP Omen X 2S

Enter the Omen X 2S, an ultra-high-end gaming laptop from HP that sports dual screens as its big selling point over its Omen non-X smaller siblings.
News
1 week ago

Ford #LockdownLaps: A woeful performance at Willow Springs

The second race of the Ford Performance #LockdownLaps competition was run at Willow Springs International Motorsports Park on Saturday afternoon. And ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Andile Ramaphosa defends R6m Covid taxi project: 'We'll save countless lives' South Africa
  2. R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19 South Africa
  3. Pupil's heartfelt story leads to silver lining for her school South Africa
  4. Young mom leaves foetus in Cape Town hospital bathroom South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits South Africa

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and farm attacks | SA crime stats by the numbers
Gauteng Health MEC joins two ANC officials on 'special leave' as SIU probes 102 ...
X