Laptop Review | HP Omen X 2S

The best things in life often come in twos. Think about it: analogues on a controller, shift buttons on a keyboard, and of course, the Double Crunch burger from KFC.

This sentiment proves true for a great many things. That is, with one firm exception – as I learnt a long time ago when I thought I was a genius connecting up two monitors to play Crysis – being second-screen experiences in video games.

Enter the Omen X 2S, an ultra-high-end gaming laptop from HP that sports dual screens as its big selling point over its Omen non-X smaller siblings. The main screen, and your primary means of interaction with the laptop, takes the form of a 15” 4K IPS G-Sync capable display. The second screen sits just above the keyboard, and is a smaller 5.98” 1080p touch-enabled display.

If this sounds a bit clunky and odd, yes.

Elsewhere, the Omen X 2S absolutely cements its place in the ultra-high-end class. It features a hefty Intel i9-9880H processor with 32GB of RAM overclockable to 3200MHz, and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Q-Max to complete the unholy trifecta of unlimited gaming potential.

This is insane for a laptop, and allows it to comfortably play the dual role of supporting high-intensity rendering-based workloads, as well as 4K Ultra 60FPS gaming.