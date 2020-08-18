Apex Legends season 6 update is live and large

Season 6 of Apex Legends is already here - and it’s a chonky 41GB download (on the Xbox One at least), so plan your day.

One of the biggest gameplay changes coming this season is that you’ll be dropping with level-zero Evo Armour and all lootable armour (except Gold) is being replaced with Evo Armour. So you can still pick up blue or purple armour - it’s just preloaded Evo Armour, which will be especially handy for those times when you don’t see anyone until the second-last ring, by which time they’ve all got red. However, those red beasts will be slightly easier to deal with because armour health is also dropping by 25 points.

And what about the crafting? All around the map, you’ll be able to collect Materials that can be used in one of multiple Replicators to craft new weapons, equipment and consumables, and boost your Evo level.

Each Replicator contains eight different items to craft, some of which rotate on a daily or weekly basis. You can tell what’s on offer ahead of time from the game mode screen or the in-game map. However, anything that’s on rotation in the Replicator won’t be lootable anywhere else.

Then, most importantly of all, the much-maligned Mozambique is getting its clip size upped from three to four – this changes everything.

There’s also a bunch of other tweaks and changes for season 6 (like Bloodhound, Crypto, and Loba buffs and the Devotion getting a demotion), but you can check them all out in the official patch notes.

Apex Legends season 6 is currently live on all platforms.