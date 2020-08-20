First PlayStation 5 TV advert teases 'a new world of immersion'
Ladies and gentlemen, we are officially at that point in the next-gen console hype cycle where we get amped for the first TV commercials of a fancy new device.
Here’s one for the PlayStation 5! The original ad has since been removed, but re-uploaded by a savvy YouTuber who grabbed it when they had the chance to do so.
PlayStation 5
There’s nothing about the price or a proper release date yet, but the advert does focus on the DualSense controller, it’s haptic feedback capabilities and adaptive triggers. You’ll likely be seeing a lot more PS5 advertising in the weeks and months to come, with Sony’s campaign having popped up during Uefa Champions League matches.
With the final this weekend, expect this advert to officially debut then as well. Also, expect the person who was supposed to schedule the advert for that time and accidentally jumped the gun, to be looking for a new job soon.