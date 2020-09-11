Elite Pro Series Fortnite Trios for September announced

Elite Pro Series has announced a great new event for Fortnite fans to enjoy this September, with prizes to the value of R14,100 up for grabs. Here's what you need to know about the Fortnite Trios for September event by Elite Pro Series.

Since this is a Trios tournament, you will need two teammates to play with. You can head over to the Elite Pro Series website and start by signing up for the qualifiers. Each week in September, qualifiers for the tournament will be taking place, followed by the finals on October 32020. First up, check out the qualifier dates and times in the handy image by Elite Pro Series below.

"Elite Pro Series is proud to announce our biggest Tournament to date. With a month-long series, the entire Fortnite SA community will be battling it out in a Trio Format to make it to to the finals. With Elite Pro Series making a tradition of annually bringing you the September Series, we are more than happy this year is bigger and better."

The event is sponsored and powered by Apex Interactive, Punishers, Service Hub, Pump Repair Services, Clouds, Monster & RTB.

So what about the prizes? Well, there will be lucky draws, as well as a fantastic first place prize to fight for. Check out the image showcasing the first place prize and lucky draws below.