GamersLIVE

Elite Pro Series Fortnite Trios for September announced

11 September 2020 - 12:47 By Wessel Minnie
Epic Games, Inc. is an American video game and software developer and publisher based in Cary, North Carolina.
Epic Games, Inc. is an American video game and software developer and publisher based in Cary, North Carolina.
Image: Supplied

Elite Pro Series has announced a great new event for Fortnite fans to enjoy this September, with prizes to the value of R14,100 up for grabs. Here's what you need to know about the Fortnite Trios for September event by Elite Pro Series.

Since this is a Trios tournament, you will need two teammates to play with. You can head over to the Elite Pro Series website and start by signing up for the qualifiers.  Each week in September, qualifiers for the tournament will be taking place, followed by the finals on October 32020. First up, check out the qualifier dates and times in the handy image by Elite Pro Series below.  

 

Elite Pro Series announces the Fortnite Trios for September

"Elite Pro Series is proud to announce our biggest Tournament to date. With a month-long series, the entire Fortnite SA community will be battling it out in a Trio Format to make it to to the finals. With Elite Pro Series making a tradition of annually bringing you the September Series, we are more than happy this year is bigger and better."  

The event is sponsored and powered by Apex Interactive, Punishers, Service Hub, Pump Repair Services, Clouds, Monster & RTB.  

So what about the prizes? Well, there will be lucky draws, as well as a fantastic first place prize to fight for. Check out the image showcasing the first place prize and lucky draws below.  

With a month-long series, the entire Fortnite SA community will be battling it out in a Trio Format to make it to to the finals.
With a month-long series, the entire Fortnite SA community will be battling it out in a Trio Format to make it to to the finals.
Image: Supplied

This looks like a great tournament for the SA Fortnite community to enjoy, so grab some friends and don't miss out.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

PODCAST | The state of esports in Africa via LudiqueWorks

Andrew Berkowitz talks to e-sports expert Douglas Ogeto on their growth and impact in Africa
News
2 hours ago

Apple is now countersuing Epic Games, cites subterfuge as reason

Epic Games updated Fortnite Mobile with a payment system that goes around the App Store and Play Store’s 30% cut of all payments, which made Apple ...
News
1 hour ago

Xbox Series X will launch on November 10 for R11,999 in SA

Xbox South Africa has just revealed the local pricing for the upcoming Xbox Series X and it’s better than everyone expected
News
22 hours ago

Xbox Series S will cost you R6,999 locally

We just got word that the Xbox Series S, the smaller sibling to the Xbox Series X, is real!
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. South Africans open their wallets for humiliated petrol attendant South Africa
  2. It's fake! Dis-Chem distances itself from advert taking a dig at Clicks South Africa
  3. WATCH | Municipal worker seizes truck, drives over officer, killing him South Africa
  4. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  5. EXCLUSIVE | Cape protection rackets accused of casting net wider after lockdown ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X