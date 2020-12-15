Ex-Cloud9 players including South Africans join a new org Extra Salt

This past year, we followed Cloud9’s CS:GO squad with great interest since they have two South African players and a coach. In September, Cloud9 announced they would be rebuilding their squad, and find new homes for the ex-Cloud9 squad.

This also saw Ricky "floppy" Kemery join the Cloud9 Colossus roster. Since then, the roster with the South African players were without an organization after their contracts were terminated. They then went on to win the Mustache Masters charity event. We have been wondering what would happen to these great players, and now they have finally announced their new home, an organization called Extra Salt.

The Extra Salt team

The North American organization Extra Salt has picked up the team with two South African players and a coach, as well as North American players.

The Extra Salt roster is:

Johnny "⁠JT⁠" Theodosiou (South African)

Aran "⁠Sonic⁠" Groesbeek (South African)

Ian "⁠motm⁠" Hardy (NA)

Josh "⁠oSee⁠" Ohm (NA)

Tiaan "⁠T.c⁠" Coertzen (coach)

This new organization, according to a report by RushB Media, has recently been founded and is making its entrance into the esports scene with the signing of the former Cloud9 roster, excluding Ricky "floppy" Kemery. The organization is helmed by Daniel van Flymen, and reportedly backed by successful businessmen with a passion for the esports scene. They are also reportedly close with Tiaan Coertzen, the South African coach for the new Extra Salt roster.

It remains to be seen who their fifth player will be. Gage "Infinite" Green who played with the ex-Cloud9 roster during Mustache Masters has, according to reports, not signed with Extra Salt.

It will be exciting to see how the team does under the new Extra Salt banner. We will be providing you updates when they participate in their first tournament, likely early next year.