Sinister5 announces new CS:GO roster

South African MGO Sinister5 has announced their brand-new CS:GO roster, filled to the brim with relatively young talent. The team is scheduled to compete in the Predator Summer Slam, and it will be exciting to see what the new squad can do this year.

Sinister5's new CS:GO roster

On Twitter, Sinister5 announced their new CS:GO roster. The organization said it is incredibly excited to see what these players can do in 2021, and honestly, we are too.

The new Sinister5 CS:GO roster is:

Simon "JumpOlot" Zandstra

James "scheeR" Hulett

Leander "Chappy" Van Schalkwyk

Adriaan "Lately" Lategan

Ruben "Ruben" Enslin

The entire Sinister5 CS:GO roster ranges from ages 21 to 23, and they do have quite a lot of experience in the squad. If the first three nicknames on the list sound very familiar together, that's because JumpOLot, scheeR and Chappy played together at Vexxed Pheonix back in 2017.

The aim of the new squad is to become one of the top four teams in South Africa. We contacted Sinister5 for a quote on their newly-acquired CS:GO team.

Sinister5 explains:

"What we can say about the new team is, that we once again bet on passion and unity. We expect great chemistry between these players and we aim for the top 4."

We wish the new Sinister5 squad all the best of luck in their tournaments going forward. This is no doubt a talented young team, and it will be exciting to see how they stack up against the top teams in South Africa right now.