Back-to-school stress on the rise
Pandemic and delayed academic year pile pressure on parents, pupils
19 January 2021 - 10:40
Whether your child is starting grade 1 or matric, Covid-19 has already messed up “back to school” for pupils across SA.
The pandemic caused havoc with education in 2020 for pupils and teachers.
Parents were also affected when they were called on to help with home schooling for part of the year.
What lessons were learnt that can help the class of 2021 cope?
Nelson Mandela Bay teacher Philippa Fabbri, director of Elsen Academy in Central, said emotions were still running high.
“There’s a lot of anxiety and uncertainty at the moment with regards to going back to school,” Fabbri said.
