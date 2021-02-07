GauFive launches local FIFA 21 tournament on PlayStation and Xbox with R20,000 prize pool

Registration for the tournament is open and South Africans citizens aged 16 and over can register at www.gaufive.co.za . The tournament will take place from the weekend of 6 February 2021, with the SA grand final taking place on Saturday, 20 February 2021. All entrants need to be able to compete online due to COVID adjusted level 3 lockdown imposed until the 15 February 2021.

Gauteng HOD for Sport Art Culture and Recreation Ikgopoleng Masisi on hosting high-quality events for Gauteng and South African gamers:

“Our aim is to create opportunities in diverse sporting codes in our province and begin a journey to open up the digital economy starting with sports to ensure that our youth are at the forefront of the 4IR. We look forward to the opening of the sport into township and rural youth in our province to create new heroes and heroines and hosting the GauFive eCup, as the first event of the series strengthens our position as the home of champions.”

GauFive will also host an online virtual workshop about entry into esports on 13 February 2021. This workshop is geared to showcase the opportunities for the youth in Gauteng in the gaming economy, create connection, share stories with gamers from the rest of the African continent and showcase some of Gauteng’s talent in the sport. Gauteng residents can access the virtual workshop via a data-free stream platform to be shared on 8 February 2021.

Gaming fans wishing to follow the workshop on 13 February 2021 can find further details on the GauFive or GautengSACR social media platforms.