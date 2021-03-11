'I warned the issue would get emotional': Thuli Madonsela to Blade Nzimande on Wits protest

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has expressed dismay at the outcomes of the fees protest at the University of Witwatersrand, saying she warned it would happen.

On Wednesday, Mthokozisi Ntumba, 35, was shot dead when rubber bullets, allegedly fired by the police, were directed at protesting Wits students.

Ntumba, a bystander, was struck while leaving a nearby clinic in Braamfontein.

Multiple videos and images were circulated on social media showing Ntumba lying on the pavement and his body covered with a foil blanket.

His death is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).