Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer launches, includes crossplay by mistake
Crossplay has gone live in Destiny 2 a few months ahead of schedule, meaning PC and console players can journey together through the endless night in perfect harmony, just don’t expect the functionality to stick around.
According to Stadia Source, some Destiny 2 players have discovered unofficial bonus content with the release of the Season of the Splicer, in that they can play with friends on other platforms. It’s not working perfectly, and there’s no way to easily invite players from other platforms (you have to be in the same clan/have cross-save enabled/happen to be in the same area to see them), but some on Stadia, GeForce Now, Xbox, and Steam have been able to play together.
Bungie announced their intention to add crossplay to Destiny 2 back in February, but it was only meant to become publicly available in Season 15 (due out August/September) after internal rollouts and alpha tests during Season 14. Seems someone got over-excited, as Bungie’s lead community manager has confirmed that the crossplay launch was unintentional.
We are seeing reports that some players are able to get a sneak peek at Crossplay.— Cozmo (@Cozmo23) May 12, 2021
This isn't meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience. We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake. https://t.co/CKOfg1Fpq6
Have fun while it lasts, Guardians.
The Vex have plunged the Last City into an endless night, threatening the safety once found beneath the watchful presence of the Traveler. It is here, bathed in perpetual moonlight, that Ikora reveals the identity of an unlikely ally that may hold the keys to triumphing over this attack.