Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer launches, includes crossplay by mistake

Crossplay has gone live in Destiny 2 a few months ahead of schedule, meaning PC and console players can journey together through the endless night in perfect harmony, just don’t expect the functionality to stick around.

According to Stadia Source, some Destiny 2 players have discovered unofficial bonus content with the release of the Season of the Splicer, in that they can play with friends on other platforms. It’s not working perfectly, and there’s no way to easily invite players from other platforms (you have to be in the same clan/have cross-save enabled/happen to be in the same area to see them), but some on Stadia, GeForce Now, Xbox, and Steam have been able to play together.

Bungie announced their intention to add crossplay to Destiny 2 back in February, but it was only meant to become publicly available in Season 15 (due out August/September) after internal rollouts and alpha tests during Season 14. Seems someone got over-excited, as Bungie’s lead community manager has confirmed that the crossplay launch was unintentional.