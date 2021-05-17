GamersLIVE

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer launches, includes crossplay by mistake

17 May 2021 - 11:18 By Christine King
Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie.
Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie.
Image: Supplied

Crossplay has gone live in Destiny 2 a few months ahead of schedule, meaning PC and console players can journey together through the endless night in perfect harmony, just don’t expect the functionality to stick around.

According to Stadia Source, some Destiny 2 players have discovered unofficial bonus content with the release of the Season of the Splicer, in that they can play with friends on other platforms. It’s not working perfectly, and there’s no way to easily invite players from other platforms (you have to be in the same clan/have cross-save enabled/happen to be in the same area to see them), but some on Stadia, GeForce Now, Xbox, and Steam have been able to play together.

Bungie announced their intention to add crossplay to Destiny 2 back in February, but it was only meant to become publicly available in Season 15 (due out August/September) after internal rollouts and alpha tests during Season 14. Seems someone got over-excited, as Bungie’s lead community manager has confirmed that the crossplay launch was unintentional.

Have fun while it lasts, Guardians.

The Vex have plunged the Last City into an endless night, threatening the safety once found beneath the watchful presence of the Traveler. It is here, bathed in perpetual moonlight, that Ikora reveals the identity of an unlikely ally that may hold the keys to triumphing over this attack.

This article was brought to you by NAG

Ubisoft to focus on more free-to-play titles going forward

Ubisoft just had their full-year earnings call and it seems they want to focus on more “high-end” free-to-play titles with “AAA ambitions over the ...
News
39 minutes ago

Tom Clancy’s The Division universe expands with new games and a movie

Ubisoft is expanding its Tom Clancy’s The Division universe over a number of multimedia projects, including a new free-to-play game, a mobile port, ...
News
5 days ago

Game Review | Returnal – Alien resurrection

Returnal, Housemarque’s latest video game, is a game about solitude and survival on an alien planet. With the odds stacked against her.
News
1 week ago

Register now for potential early access to The Witcher: Monster Slayer

It’s been a little while since we last heard from the upcoming mobile game set in CD Projekt Red’s Witcher universe, but it looks like an official ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Fidelity guard accused of stealing R4.5m denied bail with the cash still missing South Africa
  2. It's workers vs 'broke' ANC as pension contributions 'disappear into ether' News
  3. Koko company in spotlight as NPA goes against the rot News
  4. WC judge president John Hlophe takes on Mkhwebane case News
  5. All eyes on Constitution Hill, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X