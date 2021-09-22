Game Review | NBA 2K22 - same fun, different year

Despite being 6’4 and having a decent 3 point shot back in my high school, I never took on the sport of Basketball. Every encounter with someone the first interaction is ‘Wow you’re so tall’ and then followed by the ever so haunting question ‘Do you play Basketball?’ to which my response is ‘No, I play Video Games.’

Now you’d think the NBA 2K series would be one of them but not so much. I’ve had my days where I’d play the game with my siblings just because we had it lying around but I never got hooked. Maybe because I’m not entirely a sports fan but I am very competitive and with my youngest brother getting better at the game every day so did the trash talking and that I couldn’t let slide.

Fast forward to today and we’re greeted with the latest game in the series, NBA 2K22.

Where I’m coming from, I had a brief moment with NBA 2K19 which I enjoyed but gave up as soon as I got better than that trash talker.

Before I could give this game a fair review I had to quickly brush up on my skills. Greeted by the amazing soundtrack (they never miss in this department), I headed straight to the NBA University and got my basic moves down. I suggest you do the same if you’re a noob like me.

Noob Tip: Make sure you get your Pick & Roll, Post-Up & Defence game on point. You’ll thank me later.