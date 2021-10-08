VS Gaming Finals highlights and results

The VS Gaming finals came to its conclusion this past weekend. The action-packed finals featured Rocket League Championships and High School, as well as the CS:GO for Masters and High School.

Watch a highlights video here.

The final standings from the VS Gaming finals:

CS:GO Masters

1st Place: Bravado Gaming

2nd Place: DNMK

3rd Place: Sinister 5

4th Place: Goliath Gaming

Rocket League Championships

1st Place: Pirates Exdee

2nd Place: Socks Up

High School CS:GO

1st Place: Rondebosch Boys High School

2nd Place: Parklands High School

High School Rocket League