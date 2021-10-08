Esports
VS Gaming Finals highlights and results
08 October 2021 - 11:00
The VS Gaming finals came to its conclusion this past weekend. The action-packed finals featured Rocket League Championships and High School, as well as the CS:GO for Masters and High School.
Watch a highlights video here.
The final standings from the VS Gaming finals:
CS:GO Masters
- 1st Place: Bravado Gaming
- 2nd Place: DNMK
- 3rd Place: Sinister 5
- 4th Place: Goliath Gaming
Rocket League Championships
- 1st Place: Pirates Exdee
- 2nd Place: Socks Up
High School CS:GO
- 1st Place: Rondebosch Boys High School
- 2nd Place: Parklands High School
High School Rocket League
- 1st Place: Curro Hazeldean
- 2nd Place: Paul Roos Gym