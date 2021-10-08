GamersLIVE

Esports

VS Gaming Finals highlights and results

08 October 2021 - 11:00 By Clint O'Shea
The action-packed finals featured Rocket League Championships and High School, as well as the CS:GO for Masters and High School.
Image: Supplied

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

The VS Gaming finals came to its conclusion this past weekend. The action-packed finals featured Rocket League Championships and High School, as well as the CS:GO for Masters and High School.

Watch a highlights video here. 

The final standings from the VS Gaming finals:

CS:GO Masters
  • 1st Place: Bravado Gaming
  • 2nd Place: DNMK
  • 3rd Place: Sinister 5
  • 4th Place: Goliath Gaming
Rocket League Championships
  • 1st Place: Pirates Exdee
  • 2nd Place: Socks Up
High School CS:GO
  • 1st Place: Rondebosch Boys High School
  • 2nd Place: Parklands High School

High School Rocket League

  • 1st Place: Curro Hazeldean
  • 2nd Place: Paul Roos Gym

 

