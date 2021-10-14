ACGL Rivals announced with R20,000 in prizes up for grabs

African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has announced ACGL Rivals powered by Ergotherapy. The event is not strictly esports, but given the concept, prize and focus on local streamers, we felt it deserved coverage.

ACGL Rivals pits 100 streamers against each other in Fall Guys. The last streamer standing after two weeks will secure R10,000 cash and an Ergo-G Gaming Chair.

All local streamers can apply for the event, with the final 100 being confirmed and contacted on 19 October. There are some requirements listed in the document that streamers should be aware of.

The action itself takes place on 22 and 29 October. 100 Streamers will be whittled down to 50 streamers by week two. The winner will be determined by winning the week two elimination run.

DATES

According to the ACGL article, the following dates are in effect:

7 October: Applications open

15 October: Applications close

18 October: Streamers announced and contacted

22 October: Week 1

29 October: Week 2

HOW IT WORKS

The ACGL site describes the series as follows:

Successful streamers will compete in custom lobbies for Fall Guys on PC or PlayStation.

Week 1 will split streamers into two groups of 50 players.

Three games will be played.

Points will be allocated based on placings per game.

The top 25 from each group will progress to Week 2.

Week 2 competitors will battle in an elimination format.

The elimination format will host 5 games. With 10 players dropping out per game.

The final lobby will host 10 players where only one will win R10,000 and a custom Ergo-G Gaming Chair.

If you're keen to apply or find out more, head to the ACGL Rivals portal on the ACGL site. Alternatively, keep up to date with all ACGL's announcements by following them on Twitter and Facebook, as well as joining their Discord server.